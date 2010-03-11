Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
5.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Winter Cherries 2
5.3
Winter Cherries 2
, 1990
Zimnyaya vishnya 2
USSR / Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
5.3
Synopsis
Olga, married to a reach American businessman, returns to Russia after six years.
Expand
Cast
Vitali Solomin
Vadim Dashkov
Elena Safonova
Olga
Irina Miroshnichenko
Yuliya - zhena Vadima
Nina Ruslanova
Larisa
Larisa Udovichenko
Valya
Irina Klimova
Svetlana 'Slonik'
Andrei Anisimov
Valentin
Vladimir Dolinskiy
Bruyevich
Viktor Avilov
Misha
Jacqueline Bakshi
Director
Igor Maslennikov
Writer
Vladimir Valutsky
Composer
Vladimir Dashkevich
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
1990
World premiere
11 March 2010
Release date
11 March 2010
Russia
12+
Production
ARTV, Goskino, Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Zimnyaya vishnya 2, Зимняя вишня 2, Talvine kirss 2, Winter Cherries 2
More
Film rating
5.3
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
Updated 6 March 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Winter Cherries 2
Winter Cherry
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
1985, USSR
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree