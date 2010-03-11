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Poster of Winter Cherries 2
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Winter Cherries 2
5.3

Winter Cherries 2

, 1990
Zimnyaya vishnya 2
USSR / Romantic / 18+
Poster of Winter Cherries 2
5.3

Synopsis

Olga, married to a reach American businessman, returns to Russia after six years.

Cast

Vitali Solomin
Vitali Solomin
Vadim Dashkov
Elena Safonova
Elena Safonova
Olga
Irina Miroshnichenko
Irina Miroshnichenko
Yuliya - zhena Vadima
Nina Ruslanova
Nina Ruslanova
Larisa
Larisa Udovichenko
Larisa Udovichenko
Valya
Irina Klimova
Svetlana 'Slonik'
Andrei Anisimov
Valentin
Vladimir Dolinskiy
Vladimir Dolinskiy
Bruyevich
Viktor Avilov
Misha
Jacqueline Bakshi
Director Igor Maslennikov
Writer Vladimir Valutsky
Composer Vladimir Dashkevich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 11 March 2010
Release date
11 March 2010 Russia 12+
Production ARTV, Goskino, Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Zimnyaya vishnya 2, Зимняя вишня 2, Talvine kirss 2, Winter Cherries 2

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 6 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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