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Poster of Europa
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Europa
7.1

Europa

, 1991
Zentropa / Europa
Denmark, France, Sweden / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of Europa
7.1

Cast

Jean-Marc Barr
Jean-Marc Barr
Leopold Kessler
Barbara Sukowa
Barbara Sukowa
Katharina Hartmann
Ernst-Hugo Järegård
Uncle Kessler
Erik Mørk
Pater
Jørgen Reenberg
Max Hartmann
Max von Sydow
Max von Sydow
Narrator
Udo Kier
Udo Kier
Lawrence Hartmann
Henning Jensen
Siggy
Eddie Constantine
Colonel Harris
Benny Poulsen
Steleman
Director Lars von Trier
Writer Lars von Trier, Niels Vørsel
Composer Joachim Holbek
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark / France / Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1991
World premiere 12 May 1991
Release date
27 November 1991 Belgium
16 August 1991 Denmark
2 October 1991 France
27 June 1991 Germany
17 April 1992 Great Britain
10 October 1991 Italy T
7 February 1992 Netherlands
11 October 1991 Spain
25 November 1991 Sweden
27 June 1991 Switzerland
4 October 1991 Turkey
22 May 1992 USA
MPAA R
Budget 28,000,000 DKK
Worldwide Gross $1,026,177
Production Alicéléo, Coproduction Office, Det Danske Filminstitut
Also known as
Europa, Европа, Európa, Evropa, Avrupa, Rakavot lai'la, Zentropa, Європа, ヨーロッパ, 歐洲特快車, 欧罗巴, 战后余生

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Updated 26 December 2023

Quotes

[opening lines]
Narrator You will now listen to my voice. My voice will help you and guide you still deeper into Europa. Every time you hear my voice, with every word and every number, you will enter into a still deeper layer - open, relaxed and receptive. I shall now count from one to ten. On the count of ten, you will be in Europa. I say: one. And as you focus your attention entirely on my voice, you will slowly begin to relax. Two - your hands and your fingers are getting warmer and heavier. Three - the warmth is spreading through your arms, to your shoulders and your neck. Four - your feet and your legs get heavier. Five - the warmth is spreading to the whole of your body. On six, I want you to go deeper. I say: six. And the whole of your relaxed body is slowly beginning to sink. Seven - you go deeper and deeper and deeper. Eight - on every breath you take, you go deeper. Nine - you are floating. On the mental count of ten, you will be in Europa. Be there at ten. I say: ten.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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