ProductionPrice Entertainment, Lantana, Bord Scannán na hÉireann / The Irish Film Board
Also known as
Circle of Friends, Círculo de amigos, Krug prijatelja, Amiche, Arkadaş çevresi, Baráti kör, Cercle d'amics, Circle of Friends - Im Kreis der Freunde, Circle of Friends - Unter Freunden, Dostluk Çemberi, Draugų ratas, Gode venner, Între prieteni, Le cercle des amies, Ma'agal Shel Haverrim, Três Amigas e uma Traição, Un cercle d'amis, W kręgu przyjaciół, Ystäväpiiri, Ο κύκλος των φίλων, Круг друзей, Кръг от приятели, サークル・オブ・フレンズ, 他們愛的故事
Film rating
6.6
Rate10 votes
6.6IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Bernadette 'Benny' HoganYou mustn't mess me about. I know I may look like a rhinoceros, but I've got quite a thin skin really.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.