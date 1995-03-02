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Poster of Circle of Friends
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Circle of Friends
6.6

Circle of Friends

, 1995
Circle Of Friends
USA, Great Britain, Ireland / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Circle of Friends
6.6

Cast

Minnie Driver
Minnie Driver
Benny
Geraldine O'Rawe
Eve
Saffron Burrows
Saffron Burrows
Nan
Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming
Sean
Colin Firth
Colin Firth
Simon Westward
Aidan Gillen
Aidan Gillen
Aidan
Britta Smith
Mrs Hogan
Chris O'Donnell
Chris O'Donnell
Jack
Chris O'Dowd
Chris O'Dowd
Mick Lally
Dan Hogan
John Kavanagh
John Kavanagh
Brian Mahon
Director Pat O'Connor
Writer Andrew Davies, Maeve Binchy
Composer Michael Kamen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain / Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1995
World premiere 2 March 1995
Release date
2 March 1995 Russia 12+
20 July 1995 Czechia 12+
2 March 1995 Kazakhstan
8 September 1995 Sweden
7 April 1995 USA
2 March 1995 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $23,389,975
Production Price Entertainment, Lantana, Bord Scannán na hÉireann / The Irish Film Board
Also known as
Circle of Friends, Círculo de amigos, Krug prijatelja, Amiche, Arkadaş çevresi, Baráti kör, Cercle d'amics, Circle of Friends - Im Kreis der Freunde, Circle of Friends - Unter Freunden, Dostluk Çemberi, Draugų ratas, Gode venner, Între prieteni, Le cercle des amies, Ma'agal Shel Haverrim, Três Amigas e uma Traição, Un cercle d'amis, W kręgu przyjaciół, Ystäväpiiri, Ο κύκλος των φίλων, Круг друзей, Кръг от приятели, サークル・オブ・フレンズ, 他們愛的故事

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb

Quotes

Bernadette 'Benny' Hogan You mustn't mess me about. I know I may look like a rhinoceros, but I've got quite a thin skin really.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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