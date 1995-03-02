You mustn't mess me about. I know I may look like a rhinoceros, but I've got quite a thin skin really.

Bernadette 'Benny' Hogan You mustn't mess me about. I know I may look like a rhinoceros, but I've got quite a thin skin really.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.