A wood worker is trying hard to make his company survive every day... But a fire in his workshop leaves him in a lot of trouble when he realizes his insurer was swindling him - he does NOT have any insurance... That's when a crazy...
CountryFrance
Runtime1 hour 36 minutes
Production year1999
World premiere1 September 1999
Release date
1 September 1999
France
U
13 October 2000
Italy
ProductionBac Films, Canal+, Les Films Alain Sarde
Also known as
Ma petite entreprise, Mi pequeño negocio, Alles für die Firma, Az én szép kis vállalkozásom, Făbricuța mea, La truffa degli onesti, My Little Business, Rodzinny interes, Мой маленький бизнес