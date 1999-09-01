Menu
Poster of My Little Business
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films My Little Business

My Little Business

Ma petite entreprise 18+
Synopsis

A wood worker is trying hard to make his company survive every day... But a fire in his workshop leaves him in a lot of trouble when he realizes his insurer was swindling him - he does NOT have any insurance... That's when a crazy...
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1999
World premiere 1 September 1999
Release date
1 September 1999 France U
13 October 2000 Italy
Production Bac Films, Canal+, Les Films Alain Sarde
Also known as
Ma petite entreprise, Mi pequeño negocio, Alles für die Firma, Az én szép kis vállalkozásom, Făbricuța mea, La truffa degli onesti, My Little Business, Rodzinny interes, Мой маленький бизнес
Director
Pierre Jolivet
Cast
Vincent Lindon
Vincent Lindon
François Berléand
François Berléand
Roschdy Zem
Roschdy Zem
Zabou Breitman
Zabou Breitman
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
