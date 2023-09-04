Nice Guy Eddie
C'mon, throw in a buck!
Mr. Pink
Uh-uh, I don't tip.
Nice Guy Eddie
You don't tip?
Mr. Pink
No, I don't believe in it.
Nice Guy Eddie
You don't believe in tipping?
Mr. Blue
You know what these chicks make? They make shit.
Mr. Pink
Don't give me that. She don't make enough money that she can quit.
Nice Guy Eddie
I don't even know a fucking Jew who'd have the balls to say that. Let me get this straight: you don't ever tip?
Mr. Pink
I don't tip because society says I have to. All right, if someone deserves a tip, if they really put forth an effort, I'll give them something a little something extra. But this tipping automatically, it's for the birds. As far as I'm concerned, they're just doing their job.
Mr. Blue
Hey, our girl was nice.
Mr. Pink
She was okay. She wasn't anything special.
Mr. Blue
What's special? Take you in the back and suck your dick?
Nice Guy Eddie
I'd go over twelve percent for that.