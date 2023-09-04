Nice Guy Eddie C'mon, throw in a buck!

Mr. Pink Uh-uh, I don't tip.

Nice Guy Eddie You don't tip?

Mr. Pink No, I don't believe in it.

Nice Guy Eddie You don't believe in tipping?

Mr. Blue You know what these chicks make? They make shit.

Mr. Pink Don't give me that. She don't make enough money that she can quit.

Nice Guy Eddie I don't even know a fucking Jew who'd have the balls to say that. Let me get this straight: you don't ever tip?

Mr. Pink I don't tip because society says I have to. All right, if someone deserves a tip, if they really put forth an effort, I'll give them something a little something extra. But this tipping automatically, it's for the birds. As far as I'm concerned, they're just doing their job.

Mr. Blue Hey, our girl was nice.

Mr. Pink She was okay. She wasn't anything special.

Mr. Blue What's special? Take you in the back and suck your dick?