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Poster of Reservoir Dogs
7.9
Reservoir Dogs - Trailer with voice-over
Kinoafisha Films Reservoir Dogs
7.9

Reservoir Dogs

, 1992
Reservoir Dogs
USA / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Reservoir Dogs
7.9
Reservoir Dogs - Trailer with voice-over
Reservoir Dogs  Trailer with voice-over

Cast

Michael Madsen
Michael Madsen
Vic
Quentin Tarantino
Quentin Tarantino
Mr. Brown
Tim Roth
Tim Roth
Freddy
Steve Buscemi
Steve Buscemi
Mr. Pink
Harvey Keitel
Harvey Keitel
Larry
Chris Penn
Nice Guy Eddie
Lawrence Tierney
Joe Cabot
Randi Brooks
Holdaway
Kirk Baltz
Marvin Nash
Edward Bunker
Mr. Blue
Director Quentin Tarantino
Writer Roger Avary, Quentin Tarantino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1992
Online premiere 30 June 2025
World premiere 21 January 1992
Release date
21 January 1992 Russia 18+
1 September 1994 Argentina
30 July 1993 Australia
4 June 1993 Brazil
16 October 1992 Canada 18A
17 May 1993 Denmark
2 July 1993 Finland
2 September 1992 France
10 September 1992 Germany
15 January 1993 Great Britain
1 November 1993 Greece
2 September 1992 India UA
12 March 1993 Ireland
9 October 1992 Italy
24 April 2003 Japan
21 January 1992 Kazakhstan
15 September 2025 Lithuania N16
16 October 1992 Mexico
5 August 1993 Netherlands
29 April 1993 Norway
14 May 1993 Portugal
23 March 1996 South Korea
14 October 1992 Spain
26 February 1993 Sweden
4 September 1992 Switzerland
21 May 1993 Turkey 15+
21 January 1992 Ukraine
11 January 1995 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $1,200,000
Worldwide Gross $2,942,225
Production Live Entertainment, Dog Eat Dog Productions Inc., A Band Apart
Also known as
Reservoir Dogs, Perros de la calle, Perros de reserva, Gauneři, Reservoir Dogs - Wilde Hunde, Бешеные псы, 落水狗, Cães Danados, Cães de Aluguel, Calbay Ashmoret, De hänsynslösa, De hensynsløse, Gauneri, Hånd langerne, Håndlangerne, Kutyaszorítóban, Le lene - Cani da rapina, Les enragés, Marukoerad, Những Kẻ Phản Bội, Nido de perros, Pasiutę šunys, Profesioniștii crimei, Psi iz rezervoara, Quturgan itlar, Rengli Itler, Rezaboa Doggusu, Rezervuar Köpekleri, Sagha-ye anbari, Stekli psi, Trakie suņi, Ulični psi, Wściekłe psy, Οι αδίστακτοι, Глутница кучета, Құтырған иттер, Скажені пси, Улични пси, रेज़र्वायर डॉग्स, 저수지의 개들, レザボア・ドッグス, 霸道橫行, Cani da rapina, Pasiute sunys, Կատաղի շներ, Rezerwowe Psy

Film rating

7.9
Rate 38 votes
8.2 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  350 In the Thriller genre  71 In films of USA  244 In films of 1992  2
Updated 4 September 2023

Film Trailers

All trailers
Reservoir Dogs - Trailer with voice-over
Reservoir Dogs Trailer with voice-over
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Reservoir Dogs

Quotes

Nice Guy Eddie C'mon, throw in a buck!
Mr. Pink Uh-uh, I don't tip.
Nice Guy Eddie You don't tip?
Mr. Pink No, I don't believe in it.
Nice Guy Eddie You don't believe in tipping?
Mr. Blue You know what these chicks make? They make shit.
Mr. Pink Don't give me that. She don't make enough money that she can quit.
Nice Guy Eddie I don't even know a fucking Jew who'd have the balls to say that. Let me get this straight: you don't ever tip?
Mr. Pink I don't tip because society says I have to. All right, if someone deserves a tip, if they really put forth an effort, I'll give them something a little something extra. But this tipping automatically, it's for the birds. As far as I'm concerned, they're just doing their job.
Mr. Blue Hey, our girl was nice.
Mr. Pink She was okay. She wasn't anything special.
Mr. Blue What's special? Take you in the back and suck your dick?
Nice Guy Eddie I'd go over twelve percent for that.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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