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Poster of K-9
6.3
Kinoafisha Films K-9
6.3

K-9

, 1989
K-9
USA / Action, Comedy / 18+
Poster of K-9
6.3

Cast

James Belushi
James Belushi
Dooley
Kevin Tighe
Lyman
James Handy
Byers
Daniel Davis
Halstead
Cotter Smith
Cotter Smith
Gilliam
Pruitt Taylor Vince
Pruitt Taylor Vince
Benny the Mule
Mel Harris
Tracy
Ed O'Neill
Ed O'Neill
Brannigan
Rando
Jerry Lee
John Snyder
Freddie
Director Rod Daniel
Writer Steven Siegel, Scott Myers
Composer Miles Goodman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 1989
Online premiere 1 December 2022
World premiere 28 April 1989
Release date
28 April 1989 Russia 12+
8 June 1989 Argentina
27 July 1989 Australia
11 August 1989 Brazil
28 April 1989 Canada
13 October 1989 Denmark
18 August 1989 Finland
2 August 1989 France TP
20 December 1989 Germany
6 October 1989 Great Britain 12
6 November 1989 Hungary 12
6 October 1989 Ireland
11 November 1989 Japan PG12
28 April 1989 Kazakhstan
24 August 1989 Netherlands
1 September 1989 Portugal
25 August 1989 Spain
8 December 1989 Sweden
21 July 1989 Switzerland
6 July 1990 Turkey
28 April 1989 USA
28 April 1989 Ukraine
26 October 1989 Uruguay
MPAA PG-13
Budget $17,000,000
Worldwide Gross $78,247,647
Production Universal Pictures, Gordon Company
Also known as
K-9, K-nino, Mein Partner mit der kalten Schnauze, Canino (K-NINO), Chien de flic, En snut på hugget, Hund og mand imellem, K-9 - O Agente Canino, K-9 友情に輝く星, K-9, můj přítel se studeným čumákem, K-9: Chú Chó Đặc Nhiệm, K-9: Um Policial Bom pra Cachorro, Kompanjongen og jeg, Kutyám, Jerry Lee, Kyttäkaksikko, Lagoniko K-9, Nume de cod: K-9, Súper agente K-9, Superagente K-9, Un poliziotto a 4 zampe, Λαγωνικό K-9, К-9, К-9: Собача робота, К-9: Собачья работа, Poliziotto a quattro zampe, Snutparet, Полицейско куче К-9, К-9: Частен детектив

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 27 November 2020

Quotes

Dooley Alright, let's get one thing straight: The woman is mine! Now we're both members of the animal kingdom. You know that and I know that. And we both know that this thing is really primal. So if you think you're such a badass you just try that one more time and you're gonna end up in a pet cemetary! You remember the movie Old Yeller? You remember when they shot him in the end? I didn't cry! Now come on!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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