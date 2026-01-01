Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Gypsy Aza
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Gypsy Aza

Gypsy Aza

Gypsy Aza 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1987
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Tsyganka Aza, Tsyhanka Aza, Asa, die Zigeunerin, Циганка Аза, Цыганка Аза
Director
Grigoriy Kokhan
Cast
Elena Ponomarenko
Ihor Krykunov
Aleksandr Bondarenko
Berta Khapava
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Gypsy Aza
Zhivaya voda 6.9
Zhivaya voda (1971)
Debi tskvdiadshi 7.7
Debi tskvdiadshi (1981)
Kole dlya snezhnoy baby 5.6
Kole dlya snezhnoy baby (2007)
Executed dawns 7.8
Executed dawns (1995)
Bread and Salt 7.6
Bread and Salt (1970)
Yaroslav Mudry 6.9
Yaroslav Mudry (1981)

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
2026, South Korea / USA, Documentary, Music
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more