7.3Pisma myortvogo cheloveka
Dead Man's Letters, 1986
USSR / Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
Cast
Aleksandr Sabinin
Vera Mayorova
Anna
Nikolai Alkanov
Director Konstantin Lopushanskiy
Writer Konstantin Lopushanskiy, Vyacheslav Rybakov, Boris Strugatskiy
Composer Aleksandr Zhurbin
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 12 December 1986
Release date
|23 April 1987
|Germany
|12 December 1986
|USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio, Pervoe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Pisma myortvogo cheloveka, Dead Man's Letters, Briefe eines Toten, Briefe eines toten Mannes, Cartas de un hombre muerto, Letters from a Dead Man, A halott ember levelei, As Cartas do Homem Morto, Brev från en död man, Brev från en död människa, Breve fra en afdød, Cartas de um Homem Morto, Dopisy mrtvého, Kuolleen miehen kirjeet, Lettres d'un homme mort, Listy martwego człowieka, Pisma mertvogo cheloveka, Quell'ultimo giorno, Surnud mehe kirjad, Γράμματα ενός νεκρού ανθρώπου, Επιστολές ενός νεκρού, Писмата на мъртвия човек, Письма мёртвого человека, 死者からの手紙, Brev fra en død mann, Ölü Adamın Məktubları, Les Lettres d'un homme mort, Brieven van een Dode Man
Updated 6 May 2025
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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