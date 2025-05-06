We should acknowledge the fact that the whole history of mankind is a story of a slow suicide commited by a living matter that by sheer accident acquired the abilty to think, but that did not know what to do with this fateful capacity. Full stop.

Unknown We should acknowledge the fact that the whole history of mankind is a story of a slow suicide commited by a living matter that by sheer accident acquired the abilty to think, but that did not know what to do with this fateful capacity. Full stop.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.