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Poster of Dead Man's Letters
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Dead Man's Letters
7.3

Dead Man's Letters

, 1986
Pisma myortvogo cheloveka
USSR / Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Dead Man's Letters
7.3

Cast

Rolan Bykov
Rolan Bykov
Professor Larsen
Viktor Mikhaylov
Viktor Mikhaylov
Aleksandr Sabinin
Vatslav Dvorzhetsky
Pastor
Svetlana Smirnova
Tereza
Iosif Ryklin
Khyummel-otets
Nora Gryakalova
Vera Mayorova
Anna
Vadim Lobanov
Nikolai Alkanov
Director Konstantin Lopushanskiy
Writer Konstantin Lopushanskiy, Vyacheslav Rybakov, Boris Strugatskiy
Composer Aleksandr Zhurbin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 12 December 1986
Release date
23 April 1987 Germany
12 December 1986 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio, Pervoe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Pisma myortvogo cheloveka, Dead Man's Letters, Briefe eines Toten, Briefe eines toten Mannes, Cartas de un hombre muerto, Letters from a Dead Man, A halott ember levelei, As Cartas do Homem Morto, Brev från en död man, Brev från en död människa, Breve fra en afdød, Cartas de um Homem Morto, Dopisy mrtvého, Kuolleen miehen kirjeet, Lettres d'un homme mort, Listy martwego człowieka, Pisma mertvogo cheloveka, Quell'ultimo giorno, Surnud mehe kirjad, Γράμματα ενός νεκρού ανθρώπου, Επιστολές ενός νεκρού, Писмата на мъртвия човек, Письма мёртвого человека, 死者からの手紙, Brev fra en død mann, Ölü Adamın Məktubları, Les Lettres d'un homme mort, Brieven van een Dode Man

Film rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Write review
Updated 6 May 2025

Quotes

Unknown We should acknowledge the fact that the whole history of mankind is a story of a slow suicide commited by a living matter that by sheer accident acquired the abilty to think, but that did not know what to do with this fateful capacity. Full stop.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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