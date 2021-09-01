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Poster of Ico, the Brave Horse
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Ico, the Brave Horse
7.2

Ico, the Brave Horse

, 1981
Ico, el caballito valiente
Argentina / Animation, Fantasy, Adventure, Family / 18+
Poster of Ico, the Brave Horse
7.2

Cast

Susana Klein
Ico
María Marchi
Preciosa
Pelusa Suero
Larguirucho
Enrique Conlazo
Duque Negro
Oscar Silva
Inés Mariscal
Diana García Ferré
Nora Ferraro
June Foray
Precious
June Foray
Precious
Sterling Holloway
Narrator
Director Manuel García Ferré
Writer Inés Geldstein
Composer Roberto Lar
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Argentina
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 9 June 1987
Release date
9 June 1987 Argentina
Production Producciones García Ferré
Also known as
Ico, el caballito valiente, Ico, the Brave Horse, A bátor lovacska, Ico - Die Abenteuer eines kleinen Wildpferdes, Ico, das kleine Wildpferd, Iko, a bátor lovacska, Ико - отважный жеребёнок

Cartoon rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
7.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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