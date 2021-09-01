Similar films for Ico, the Brave Horse
The Land Before Time Adventure, Family, Animation
1988, USA / Ireland
7.0
The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh Comedy, Musical
1977, USA
7.0
Robin Hood Family, Romantic, Animation, Adventure
1973, USA
7.0
The AristoCats Musical, Family, Adventure, Animation
1970, USA
7.0
The Jungle Book Animation, Family, Adventure, Musical
1967, USA
7.0
Alice in Wonderland Animation, Fairy Tale, Musical, Family
1951, USA
7.0
Dumbo Animation, Children's, Fairy Tale, Musical
1941, USA
6.0