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Poster of Blood Red
3.9
Kinoafisha Films Blood Red
3.9

Blood Red

, 1989
Blood Red
Great Britain, USA / Romantic, Western, Drama / 18+
Poster of Blood Red
3.9

Cast

Eric Roberts
Eric Roberts
Marco Collogero
Dennis Hopper
Dennis Hopper
William Bradford Berrigan
Burt Young
Andrews
Giancarlo Giannini
Giancarlo Giannini
Sebastian Collogero
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts
Carlin Glynn
Miss Jeffreys
Lara Harris
Angelica
Joseph Runningfox
Samuel Joseph
Al Ruscio
Antonio Segestra
Michael Madsen
Michael Madsen
Enzio
Elias Koteas
Elias Koteas
Silvio
Director Peter Masterson
Writer Ron Cutler
Composer Carmine Coppola
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 18 August 1989
Release date
18 August 1989 Russia 18+
18 August 1989 Kazakhstan
18 August 1989 USA
18 August 1989 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $15,510
Production Hemdale, Kettledrum Films
Also known as
Blood Red, Blodshämnd, Blood Red - Stirb für dein Land, Cervené ako krv, Cervené jako krev, En defensa propia, Kokkino san aima, Krvavo crveno, La voie du sang, Legami di sangue, Linha Sangrenta, Raudonas kraujas, Roșu ca sângele, Sangre roja, Sangue da Terra, Tierra de sangre, Un fusil pour l'honneur, Vörös vér, Красный, как кровь, 최후의 결전

Film rating

3.9
Rate 11 votes
4.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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