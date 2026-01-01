Menu
Poster of Ljubi, ljubi, al' glavu ne gubi
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Ljubi, ljubi, al' glavu ne gubi

Ljubi, ljubi, al' glavu ne gubi

Ljubi, ljubi al' glavu ne gubi 18+
Synopsis

Mary and Bob continuing his love spend the summer in the voluntary youth but their parents affect the foolish. The peak occurs when the life Zika, after a brief flirtation with Marys mother implicate two German girls Elza and Giza.
Country Yugoslavia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 26 February 1981
Release date
26 February 1981 Yugoslavia
Production Union Film, Zvezda Film
Also known as
Ljubi, ljubi, al' glavu ne gubi, Liebe, Liebe - Aber verlier den Kopf nicht, Lude godine III, Люби, люби, но не теряй головы
Director
Zoran Čalić
Cast
Dragomir Bojanic-Gidra
Dara Čalenić
Jelena Zigon
Marko Todorović
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
