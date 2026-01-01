Mary and Bob continuing his love spend the summer in the voluntary youth but their parents affect the foolish. The peak occurs when the life Zika, after a brief flirtation with Marys mother implicate two German girls Elza and Giza.
CountryYugoslavia
Runtime1 hour 30 minutes
Production year1981
World premiere26 February 1981
Release date
26 February 1981
Yugoslavia
ProductionUnion Film, Zvezda Film
Also known as
Ljubi, ljubi, al' glavu ne gubi, Liebe, Liebe - Aber verlier den Kopf nicht, Lude godine III, Люби, люби, но не теряй головы