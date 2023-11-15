Scrappy Doo So with the cadets it was a snap to escape Revolta's trap, now let's get loose and dance and clap while I lay on my Scrappy rap. Over there is Daddy Drac who's glad to have his daughter back, and all the guys from Calloway are here to dance the night away. And there's Miss G with Colonel C, grooving to my melody.

Ms. Grimwood Your boys were very gallant to go after my girls.