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Poster of Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School
6.8

Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School

, 1988
Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School
USA / Animation, Comedy, Family / 18+
Poster of Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School
6.8

Synopsis

Scooby, Shaggy and Scrappy Doo are on their way to a Miss Grimwood's Finishing School for Girls, where they have been hired as gym teachers. Once there, however, they find that it is actually a school for girl ghouls.

Cast

Remy Auberjonois
Baxter
Susan Blu
Sibella Dracula
Hamilton Camp
Phantom Father
Glynis Johns
Ms. Grimwood
Casey Kasem
Mirror Monster
Ruta Lee
Revolta
Scott Menville
Don Messick
Bumper Robinson
Bumper Robinson
Andre Stojka
Russi Taylor
Russi Taylor
Frank Welker
Frank Welker
Director Charles August Nichols, Ray Patterson
Writer Glenn Leopold, Joe Ruby, Ken Spears
Composer Sven Libaek
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 16 October 1988
Production Hanna-Barbera Productions, Taft Broadcasting
Also known as
Scooby-Doo and the Ghoul School, Scooby-Doo y la escuela de fantasmas, Scooby-Doo und die Geisterschule, O Scooby-Doo gymnastis tis symforas, O Scooby-Doo kai to stoiheiomeno sholeio, O Scooby-Doo stin sholi terarton, Scooby Doo och ghoulskolan, Scooby Doo y la escuela fantasmal, Scooby Doo: Szkoła Upiorów, Scooby-Doo - Escola Assombrada, Scooby-Doo e a Escola Assombrada, Scooby-Doo e la scuola del brivido, Scooby-Doo és a vámpírok iskolája, Scooby-Doo et l'école des diablesses, Scooby-Doo et l'école des sorcières, Scooby-Doo ja kummituskoulu, Scooby-Doo şi şcoala de vampiri, Scooby-Doo!: Gulyabani Okulu, Scoubidou et l'école des sorcières, Ο Scooby-Doo στη σχολή τεράτων, Скуби-Ду и школа монстров, Скубі-Ду і Школа вампірів, Scooby-Doo e la scuola dei mostri, Scooby-Doo și Școala de Vampiri, Scooby-Doo och Ghoulskolan, Скуби-Ду и Школа вампиров

Cartoon rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Updated 15 November 2023

Quotes

Scrappy Doo So with the cadets it was a snap to escape Revolta's trap, now let's get loose and dance and clap while I lay on my Scrappy rap. Over there is Daddy Drac who's glad to have his daughter back, and all the guys from Calloway are here to dance the night away. And there's Miss G with Colonel C, grooving to my melody.
Ms. Grimwood Your boys were very gallant to go after my girls.
Scrappy Doo And Grunt's with Elsa Frankenteen who wants to be a slam dance queen, and Phanty really does her thing, a dance for two, the Phanty fling.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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