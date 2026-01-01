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Poster of Three Brothers
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Three Brothers
7.1

Three Brothers

, 1981
Tre fratelli
France, Italy / Drama / 18+
Poster of Three Brothers
7.1

Synopsis

In a farmhouse in southern Italy, an old woman dies. Her husband summons their sons: from Rome, Raffaele, a judge facing a political case for which he risks assassination; from Naples, the religious and ideological Rocco, a counselor at a correctional institute for boys; from Turin, Nicola, a factory worker involved in labor disputes. Once home, each encounters the past and engages in reveries of what may come.

Cast

Philippe Noiret
Philippe Noiret
Raffaele Giuranna
Michele Placido
Michele Placido
Nicola Giuranna
Vittorio Mezzogiorno
Young Donato
Andréa Ferréol
Andréa Ferréol
Raffaele's Wife
Maddalena Crippa
Giovanna
Rosaria Tafuri
Rosaria
Marta Zoffoli
Marta
Tino Schirinzi
Raffaele's Friend
Simonetta Stefanelli
Young Donato's Wife
Pietro Biondi
1st Judge
Director Francesco Rosi
Writer Tonino Guerra, Francesco Rosi, Andrey Platonov
Composer Piero Piccioni
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 19 March 1981
Release date
19 March 1981 Italy
21 January 1982 Netherlands 6
4 April 1981 USA
Production Iter Film, Gaumont
Also known as
Tre fratelli, Three Brothers, Tres hermanos, Três Irmãos, Trois frères, Drei Brüder, Három fivér, Kolme veljestä, Ta tria adelfia, Traja bratia, Tre bröder, Tre brødre, Tři bratři, Trys broliai, Trzej bracia, Üç Kardeş, Три брата, Трима братя, Τα Τρία Αδέλφια, 3 Broers

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb

Quotes

Nicola Giuranna You talk like this because you don't have a boss who can fire you.
Raffaele Giuranna I have to accept the risk of getting killed any day if I wanna keep doing my work, which is to administrate law, and not to become a hero.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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