In a farmhouse in southern Italy, an old woman dies. Her husband summons their sons: from Rome, Raffaele, a judge facing a political case for which he risks assassination; from Naples, the religious and ideological Rocco, a counselor at a correctional institute for boys; from Turin, Nicola, a factory worker involved in labor disputes. Once home, each encounters the past and engages in reveries of what may come.
Tre fratelli, Three Brothers, Tres hermanos, Três Irmãos, Trois frères, Drei Brüder, Három fivér, Kolme veljestä, Ta tria adelfia, Traja bratia, Tre bröder, Tre brødre, Tři bratři, Trys broliai, Trzej bracia, Üç Kardeş, Три брата, Трима братя, Τα Τρία Αδέλφια, 3 Broers
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
7IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Nicola GiurannaYou talk like this because you don't have a boss who can fire you.
Raffaele GiurannaI have to accept the risk of getting killed any day if I wanna keep doing my work, which is to administrate law, and not to become a hero.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.