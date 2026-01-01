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6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Dereza
6.9
Dereza
, 1985
Dereza
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.9
Cast
Anatoliy Barantsev
Old Man
Irina Muravyova
Dereza
Nina Zorskaya
Old Woman
Efim Katsirov
Rabbit Trusha
Efim Katsirov
Rabbit Trusha
Efim Katsirov
Rabbit Trusha
Efim Katsirov
Rabbit Trusha
Director
Aleksandr Davydov
Writer
Roman Kachanov
Composer
Nina Savicheva
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1985
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Dereza, Dereza the Goat, Дереза
More
Cartoon rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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