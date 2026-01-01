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Poster of Dereza
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Dereza
6.9

Dereza

, 1985
Dereza
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Dereza
6.9

Cast

Anatoliy Barantsev
Old Man
Irina Muravyova
Irina Muravyova
Dereza
Nina Zorskaya
Nina Zorskaya
Old Woman
Efim Katsirov
Rabbit Trusha
Efim Katsirov
Rabbit Trusha
Efim Katsirov
Rabbit Trusha
Efim Katsirov
Rabbit Trusha
Director Aleksandr Davydov
Writer Roman Kachanov
Composer Nina Savicheva
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1985
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Dereza, Dereza the Goat, Дереза

Cartoon rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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