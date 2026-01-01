Menu
Poster of Tears Were Falling
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Tears Were Falling

Tears Were Falling

Tears Were Falling 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 15 January 1983
Release date
15 January 1983 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Slyozy kapali, Слёзы капали, Könnycseppek, Łzy płynęły, Slzy padaly, Tears Were Falling
Director
Georgiy Daneliya
Georgiy Daneliya
Cast
Yevgeny Leonov
Yevgeny Leonov
Iya Savvina
Iya Savvina
Nina Grebeshkova
Nina Grebeshkova
Olga Mashnaya
Olga Mashnaya
Aleksandra Yakovleva
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.9
Rate 14 votes
7.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
