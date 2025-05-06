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Poster of Staryy novyy god
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Staryy novyy god
7.1

Staryy novyy god

, 1980
Staryy novyy god
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Staryy novyy god
7.1

Cast

Vyacheslav Nevinny
Vyacheslav Nevinny
Pyotr Sebeykin
Alexander Kalyagin
Alexander Kalyagin
Pyotr Poluorlov
Kseniya Minina
Klava Sebeykina
Georgi Burkov
Georgi Burkov
Test'
Pyotr Shcherbakov
Pyotr Shcherbakov
Gosha
Irina Miroshnichenko
Irina Miroshnichenko
Klava Poluorlova
Anastasiya Nemolyaeva
Anastasiya Nemolyaeva
Liza Shebeykina
Valentin Karmanov
Fedya Poluorlov
Viktor Petrov
Vasya
Valeriya Dementyeva
Tyoscha
Director Naum Ardashnikov, Oleg Yefremov
Writer Mikhail Roshchin
Composer Sergey Nikitin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 18 December 1980
Release date
1 January 1981 Russia 0+
11 November 1981 USA
18 December 1980 USSR
Production Mosfilm, Tvorcheskoe obiedinie televizionnykh filmov, Gosteleradio USSR
Also known as
Staryy novyy god, Старый Новый год, The Old New Year, Старий Новий рік

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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