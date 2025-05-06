7.1Staryy novyy god
Staryy novyy god, 1980
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Cast
Kseniya Minina
Klava Sebeykina
Valentin Karmanov
Fedya Poluorlov
Viktor Petrov
Vasya
Valeriya Dementyeva
Tyoscha
Director Naum Ardashnikov, Oleg Yefremov
Writer Mikhail Roshchin
Composer Sergey Nikitin
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 18 December 1980
Release date
|1 January 1981
|Russia
|0+
|11 November 1981
|USA
|18 December 1980
|USSR
Production Mosfilm, Tvorcheskoe obiedinie televizionnykh filmov, Gosteleradio USSR
Also known as
Staryy novyy god, Старый Новый год, The Old New Year, Старий Новий рік
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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