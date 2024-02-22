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Poster of Singing the Blues in Red
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Singing the Blues in Red
6.2

Singing the Blues in Red

, 1986
Fatherland
France, Germany, Great Britain / Drama, Music / 18+
Poster of Singing the Blues in Red
6.2

Synopsis

Persona Non Grata in his homeland, protest singer Klaus Drittemann must leave East Berlin, his wife and child and emigrate to West Berlin, where the representatives of an American record company are eagerly waiting for him. They plan to exploit his defection from communism both ideologically and financially. But Klaus, as ill-at-ease in the West as he was in the East, is reluctant to be used as an expendable commodity. Leaving his contract unsigned (or signed in his manner), he leaves for Cambridge to meet his father, a concert player, who -just like him - left East Berlin thirty years ago as Klaus was a little boy. He is accompanied by a young French journalist, Emma, who knows where his father has been living since he disappeared for more than a decade. The young lady is cooperative but might hide things from him...

Cast

Gerulf Pannach
Klaus Drittemann
Fabienne Babe
Emma de Baen
Sigfrit Steiner
James Dryden
Cristine Rose
Lucy Bernstein
Robert Dietl
East German lawyer
Hans Peter Hallwachs
Jim Rakete
Bernard Bloch
Heike Schroetter
Marita
Patrick Gilbert
Thomas
Stephan Samuel
Max
Heinz G. Diesing
Jürgen Kirsch
Director Ken Loach
Writer Trevor Griffiths
Composer Béla Bartók, Benjamin Britten, Christian Kunert, Gerulf Pannach
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Germany / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 2 September 1986
Release date
2 September 1986 Italy
Production Channel Four Films, Clasart Film- und Fernsehproduktion, Film Four International
Also known as
Fatherland, Apák városa, O cantor exilado, Ojczyzna, Patria, Singing the Blues in Red, Szülõföld, Vaterland, Πατρίδα, Отечество, ファザーランド

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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