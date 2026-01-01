Quotes
Senator Norris Sunny, the purpose of this hearing is to find out who was responsible. If you give us a name...
Sunny Davis No, sir, I'm sorry, I can't do that.
Senator Norris You can't... Why not?
Sunny Davis Because *I'm* responsible.
[crowd starts to murmur loudly]
Sunny Davis [continues] Do you know what my dad says? He says that if you let a guy sell you a diamond ring for only ten cents, the chances are you own a diamond ring not worth a dime. Well, I bought the whole mine. I thought I was getting a free ride - or at least a real cheap one. And I really have to thank them for that. I mean the people who sold it to me, I mean.