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Poster of Protocol
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Protocol
5.5

Protocol

, 1984
Protocol
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Protocol
5.5

Cast

Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn
Sunny
Chris Sarandon
Chris Sarandon
Michael Ransome
Richard Romanus
Emir
Cliff DeYoung
Hilley
Andre Gregory
Nawaf Al Kabeer
Gail Strickland
Mrs. St. John
Keith Szarabajka
Crowe
Ed Begley Jr.
Ed Begley Jr.
Hassler
James Staley
Vice President Merck
Kenneth Mars
Lou
Director Herbert Ross
Writer Buck Henry, Charles Shyer, Nancy Meyers, Harvey Miller
Composer Basil Poledouris
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 21 December 1984
Release date
21 December 1984 Russia 12+
21 December 1984 Kazakhstan
21 December 1984 USA
21 December 1984 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $26,186,631
Production Hawn / Sylbert Movie Company, Warner Bros.
Also known as
Protocol, Protocolo, Протокол, Protocole, Apo to 'fast food' ston Lefko Oiko, En herlig røre, Har jag gjort bort mig nu igen?, Hold på formerne, Menikö taas pieleen?, Protocol - Alles tanzt nach meiner Pfeife, Protokół, Protokoll, Trapalhadas na Casa Branca, Από το φαστ φουντ στον Λευκό Οίκο, प्रोटोकॉल, アメリカ万才, 小迷糊平步青雲, 外交礼仪

Film rating

5.5
Rate 14 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Senator Norris Sunny, the purpose of this hearing is to find out who was responsible. If you give us a name...
Sunny Davis No, sir, I'm sorry, I can't do that.
Senator Norris You can't... Why not?
Sunny Davis Because *I'm* responsible.
[crowd starts to murmur loudly]
Sunny Davis [continues] Do you know what my dad says? He says that if you let a guy sell you a diamond ring for only ten cents, the chances are you own a diamond ring not worth a dime. Well, I bought the whole mine. I thought I was getting a free ride - or at least a real cheap one. And I really have to thank them for that. I mean the people who sold it to me, I mean.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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