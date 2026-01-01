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Poster of Mysh i verblyud
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Mysh i verblyud
6.3

Mysh i verblyud

, 1987
Mysh i verblyud
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Mysh i verblyud
6.3

Cast

Vsevolod Larionov
Vsevolod Larionov
Narrator
Director Vladimir Pekar, S. Myagmar
Writer Aleksandr Timofeevskiy
Composer Eduard Artemyev
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 11 minutes
Production year 1987
Also known as
Mysh i verblyud, The Mouse and the Camel, Мышь и верблюд, Mysz i wielbłąd

Cartoon rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
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