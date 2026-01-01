Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Mysh i verblyud
6.3
Mysh i verblyud
, 1987
Mysh i verblyud
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.3
Cast
Vsevolod Larionov
Narrator
Director
Vladimir Pekar
,
S. Myagmar
Writer
Aleksandr Timofeevskiy
Composer
Eduard Artemyev
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
11 minutes
Production year
1987
Also known as
Mysh i verblyud, The Mouse and the Camel, Мышь и верблюд, Mysz i wielbłąd
More
Cartoon rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Similar films for Mysh i verblyud
Put v vechnost
Animation
1983, USSR
5.0
Ty vrag ili drug?
Animation
1972, USSR
5.0
Vpervye na arene
Animation
1961, USSR
6.0
To li ptitsa, to li zver
Animation
1984, USSR
6.0
Legendy peruanskikh indeytsev
Animation
1978, USSR
7.0
Vanusha i velikan
Animation
1993, Russia
5.0
Vernite Reksa
Short, Animation
1975, USSR
7.0
Воспроизведение начнётся
сразу после покупки
Animation
1982, USSR
5.0
Baba Yaga protiv! Chast 3
Animation
1980, USSR
5.0
Baba Yaga protiv! Chast 2
Animation
1980, USSR
5.0
Baba Yaga protiv! Chast 1
Animation
1979, USSR
5.0
Sluchilos eto zimoy
Animation
1968, USSR
7.0
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree