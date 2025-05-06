Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Osvobozhdennyy Don Kikhot
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Osvobozhdennyy Don Kikhot
6.6

Osvobozhdennyy Don Kikhot

, 1987
Osvobozhdennyy Don Kikhot
USSR / Children's, Family / 18+
Poster of Osvobozhdennyy Don Kikhot
6.6
Director Vadim Vladimirovitch Kurchevsky
Writer Wolfgang Kernicke, Vadim Vladimirovitch Kurchevsky, Anatoli Lunacharsky
Composer Shandor Kallosh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 19 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 6 February 1987
Release date
6 February 1987 Russia
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Osvobozhdennyy Don Kikhot, Освобожденный Дон Кихот, Don Chisciotte liberato, Liberated Don Quixote, Vabastage Don Quijote, Vapautettu Don Quijote, Звільнений Дон Кіхот

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
The Ultimate Planet
The Ultimate Planet
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
The Unsmiling Tsarevna
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Fall 2
Fall 2
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
Twilight
Twilight
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
The Girl in the Clouds
The Girl in the Clouds
2026, France / Belgium, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more