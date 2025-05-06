6.6Osvobozhdennyy Don Kikhot
Osvobozhdennyy Don Kikhot, 1987
USSR / Children's, Family / 18+
Director Vadim Vladimirovitch Kurchevsky
Writer Wolfgang Kernicke, Vadim Vladimirovitch Kurchevsky, Anatoli Lunacharsky
Composer Shandor Kallosh
Film details
Country USSR
Runtime 19 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 6 February 1987
Release date
|6 February 1987
|Russia
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Osvobozhdennyy Don Kikhot, Освобожденный Дон Кихот, Don Chisciotte liberato, Liberated Don Quixote, Vabastage Don Quijote, Vapautettu Don Quijote, Звільнений Дон Кіхот
Updated 6 May 2025
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