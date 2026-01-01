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Poster of Zhil u babushki Kozyol
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Zhil u babushki Kozyol
6.6

Zhil u babushki Kozyol

, 1983
Zhil u babushki Kozyol
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Zhil u babushki Kozyol
6.6

Cast

Vsevolod Larionov
Vsevolod Larionov
Fox
Tatyana Pelttser
Tatyana Pelttser
Grandma
Georgy Vitsin
Georgy Vitsin
Hare
Yuriy Volyntsev
Goat
Tatyana Shabelnikova
Choir
Efim Katsirov
Wolf
Director Leonid Nosyrev
Writer Leonid Nosyrev
Composer Evgeniy Botyarov
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 10 minutes
Production year 1983
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Zhil u babushki Kozyol, There Lived Grandmother's Goat, Жил у бабушки Козел

Cartoon rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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