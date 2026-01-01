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6.6
Kinoafisha
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Zhil u babushki Kozyol
6.6
Zhil u babushki Kozyol
, 1983
Zhil u babushki Kozyol
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.6
Cast
Vsevolod Larionov
Fox
Tatyana Pelttser
Grandma
Georgy Vitsin
Hare
Yuriy Volyntsev
Goat
Tatyana Shabelnikova
Choir
Efim Katsirov
Wolf
Director
Leonid Nosyrev
Writer
Leonid Nosyrev
Composer
Evgeniy Botyarov
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
10 minutes
Production year
1983
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Zhil u babushki Kozyol, There Lived Grandmother's Goat, Жил у бабушки Козел
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Cartoon rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
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