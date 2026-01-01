Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
4.5
Kinoafisha Films Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
4.5

Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight

, 1984
Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
Great Britain / Adventure, Fantasy, Action / 18+
Poster of Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
4.5

Cast

Thomas Heathcote
Miles O'Keeffe
Sir Gawain
Leigh Lawson
Humphrey
Trevor Howard
The King
Sean Connery
Sean Connery
The Green Knight
Emma Sutton
Douglas Wilmer
Cyrielle Claire
Cyrielle Claire
Linet
Peter Cushing
Seneschal - Gaspar
Ronald Lacey
Oswald
Lila Kedrova
Lady of Lyonesse
John Rhys-Davies
John Rhys-Davies
Baron Fortinbras
Director Stephen Weeks
Writer Emma Sutton, Stephen Weeks, Howard C. Pen, Philip M. Breen, Rosemary Sutcliff
Composer Ron Geesin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 17 August 1984
Release date
9 November 1984 Great Britain
17 August 1984 USA
MPAA PG
Production Golan-Globus Productions, Stephen Weeks Company
Also known as
Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, Sword of the Valiant, Camelot - Der Fluch des goldenen Schwertes, La espada del valiente, Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain & the Green Knight, A Espada do valente, A Espada dos Valentes, A vitézek kardja, Bükülmez Kılıç, El caballero verde, Épée de la gloire, Espada del valiente, Gawain és a zöld lovag, L'épée du vaillant, La espada de un valiente, Legenda o Ser Gavinu i Zelenom vitezu, Legenden om den gröne riddaren, Miecz bohaterów, Opowieść o Zielonym Rycerzu, Rohkea ritari, Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Gawain and the Green Knight, The Green Knight, The Sword of the Valiant, To spathi tou polemisti, Το σπαθί του πολεμιστή, Легенда о сэре Гавейне и Зелёном рыцаре, Мечът на храбреца, Camelot - Gawain és a Zöld lovag, The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, Sir Gawain és a Zöld lovag, A vitézek kardja - Sir Gawain és a Zöld lovag legendája, Sir Gawain és a Zöld lovag legendája

Film rating

4.5
Rate 15 votes
4.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight

First Knight
First Knight Adventure, Drama
1995, USA
6.0
Rising Sun
Rising Sun Drama, Action, Thriller, Crime
1993, USA
6.0
Medicine Man
Medicine Man Romantic, Adventure
1992, USA
5.0
Highlander II: The Quickening
Highlander II: The Quickening Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
1991, France / Great Britain / Argentina
4.0
The Two Jakes
The Two Jakes Drama, Crime
1990, USA
6.0
Henry V
Henry V Action, Drama, Romantic, History, War
1989, Great Britain
7.0
Highlander
Highlander Action, Fantasy
1986, Great Britain / USA
7.0
The Man Who Would Be King
The Man Who Would Be King Adventure, Action
1975, USA / Great Britain
7.0
Harper
Harper Crime, Detective, Drama
1966, USA
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Black Box
Black Box
2026, USA, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more