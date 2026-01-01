ProductionGolan-Globus Productions, Stephen Weeks Company
Also known as
Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, Sword of the Valiant, Camelot - Der Fluch des goldenen Schwertes, La espada del valiente, Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Sir Gawain & the Green Knight, A Espada do valente, A Espada dos Valentes, A vitézek kardja, Bükülmez Kılıç, El caballero verde, Épée de la gloire, Espada del valiente, Gawain és a zöld lovag, L'épée du vaillant, La espada de un valiente, Legenda o Ser Gavinu i Zelenom vitezu, Legenden om den gröne riddaren, Miecz bohaterów, Opowieść o Zielonym Rycerzu, Rohkea ritari, Sword of the Valiant: The Legend of Gawain and the Green Knight, The Green Knight, The Sword of the Valiant, To spathi tou polemisti, Το σπαθί του πολεμιστή, Легенда о сэре Гавейне и Зелёном рыцаре, Мечът на храбреца, Camelot - Gawain és a Zöld lovag, The Legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, Sir Gawain és a Zöld lovag, A vitézek kardja - Sir Gawain és a Zöld lovag legendája, Sir Gawain és a Zöld lovag legendája
Film rating
4.5
Rate15 votes
4.4IMDb
Quotes
Oswald[while overseeing Sir Gawain's torture]You can scream if you want to.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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