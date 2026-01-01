Menu
Poster of The Son of the Stars
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films The Son of the Stars

The Son of the Stars

Fiul stelelor 18+
Synopsis

In the year 6470, a husband and wife team of explorers receive a mysterious distress signal from an astronaut who disappeared decades earlier. They leave their son on board their ship while they go searching for the missing astronaut — but fate intervenes, crash-landing the ship on a jungle-like planet populated by bulbous, telekinetic aliens and eerie stone gardens of frozen space creatures.
Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 17 October 1988
Production Studioul cinematografic ''Animafilm''
Also known as
Fiul stelelor, The Son of the Stars, El hijo de las estrellas, Le fils des étoiles, The Last Assignment, Сын звезды
Director
Calin Cazan
Dan Chisovski
Cast
Mircea Albulescu
Mihai Cafrita
Ion Caramitru
Mirela Gorea-Chelaru
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
