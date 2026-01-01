In the year 6470, a husband and wife team of explorers receive a mysterious distress signal from an astronaut who disappeared decades earlier. They leave their son on board their ship while they go searching for the missing astronaut — but fate intervenes, crash-landing the ship on a jungle-like planet populated by bulbous, telekinetic aliens and eerie stone gardens of frozen space creatures.
CountryRomania
Runtime1 hour 18 minutes
Production year1988
World premiere17 October 1988
ProductionStudioul cinematografic ''Animafilm''
Also known as
Fiul stelelor, The Son of the Stars, El hijo de las estrellas, Le fils des étoiles, The Last Assignment, Сын звезды