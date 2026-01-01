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5.3
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Ne zhdali, ne gadali
5.3
Ne zhdali, ne gadali
, 1982
Ne zhdali, ne gadali
USSR / Comedy / 18+
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Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
5.3
Cast
Yevgeniya Glushenko
Anna Dolgorukova
Lev Durov
Roman Ivanovich Dolgorukov
Leonid Markov
Georgiy Sergeevich, director
Yevgeny Morgunov
Pensioner
Natalya Varley
Professor's wife
Aleksandr Demyanenko
Professor
Iren Azer
Marina Nikolaevna, Roman's colleague
Yuriy Barkeev
Chief of laboratory
Vladimir Basov
Desinfectionist
Igor Bezyayev
Neighbor
Director
Viktor Titov
Writer
Roman Furman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 17 minutes
Production year
1982
World premiere
6 June 1982
Release date
6 June 1982
USSR
Production
Ekran
Also known as
Ne zhdali, ne gadali, Не ждали, не гадали
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Film rating
5.3
Rate
10
votes
5.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
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