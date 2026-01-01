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Poster of Ne zhdali, ne gadali
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Ne zhdali, ne gadali
5.3

Ne zhdali, ne gadali

, 1982
Ne zhdali, ne gadali
USSR / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Ne zhdali, ne gadali
5.3

Cast

Yevgeniya Glushenko
Anna Dolgorukova
Lev Durov
Lev Durov
Roman Ivanovich Dolgorukov
Leonid Markov
Leonid Markov
Georgiy Sergeevich, director
Yevgeny Morgunov
Yevgeny Morgunov
Pensioner
Natalya Varley
Natalya Varley
Professor's wife
Aleksandr Demyanenko
Aleksandr Demyanenko
Professor
Iren Azer
Marina Nikolaevna, Roman's colleague
Yuriy Barkeev
Chief of laboratory
Vladimir Basov
Vladimir Basov
Desinfectionist
Igor Bezyayev
Neighbor
Director Viktor Titov
Writer Roman Furman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 6 June 1982
Release date
6 June 1982 USSR
Production Ekran
Also known as
Ne zhdali, ne gadali, Не ждали, не гадали

Film rating

5.3
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5.3 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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