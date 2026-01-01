ProductionWalt Disney Pictures, Silver Screen Partners II, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Also known as
The Great Mouse Detective, Policías y ratones, Великий мышиный сыщик, Basil, der große Mäusedetektiv, Basil, the Great Mouse Detective, Mesterdetektiven Basil Mus, Veliki mišji detektiv, As Peripécias de um Ratinho Detetive, As Peripécias do Ratinho Detetive, Basil HaBalash HaGadol, Basil hiiri: Mestarietsivä, Basil l'investigatopo, Basil of Baker Street, Basil, a híres egérdetektív, Basil, détective privé, Bàsil, el ratolí detectiu, Basil, el ratón superdetective, Basil, le grand détective des souris, Böyük siçan detektivi, Buyuk sichqon detektivi, De Speurneuzen, Detektív Myšiak, Disneys Basil, der grosse Mäusedetektiv, Harpatkeotav Shel Super Balash, Karagah moosh-e bozorg, Mästerdetektiven Basil Mus, Meisterdetektiiv härra Hiir, Mestarietsivä Basil Hiiri, Muhteşem fare dedektif, O megalos Pontiko-Detective, O Ratinho Detetive, Olivia's Great Adventure, Rato Basílio, o Grande Mestre dos Detectives, Šaunusis peliukas detektyvas, Slavný Myší Detektiv, Thám Tử Chuột Vĩ Đại, The Adventures of the Great Mouse Detective, To megalo pontikolagoniko, Wielki mysi detektyw, Ο μεγάλος ποντικο-ντετέκτιβ, Базил, великият мишок детектив, Великий мишачий детектив, Ұлы тышқан тергеушісі, オリビアちゃんの大冒険, 妙妙探
Dr. Dawson[voice over]From that time on, Basil and I were a close team. We had many cases together, but I'll always look back on that first with the most fondness; my introduction to Basil of Baker Street, the great mouse detective.
ShowtimesCurrently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.