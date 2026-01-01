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Poster of The Great Mouse Detective
7.2
Kinoafisha Films The Great Mouse Detective
7.2

The Great Mouse Detective

, 1986
The Great Mouse Detective
USA / Animation, Adventure, Family / 18+
Poster of The Great Mouse Detective
7.2

Synopsis

Basil, the rodent Sherlock Holmes, investigates the kidnapping of a toy-maker and uncovers its link to his arch-enemy, Professor Ratigan.

Cast

Vincent Price
Barrie Ingham
Val Bettin
Val Bettin
Val Bettin
Val Bettin
Susanne Pollatschek
Candy Candido
Director Burny Mattinson, Ron Clements, John Musker
Writer Peter Young, Vance Gerry, Steve Hulett, Ron Clements
Composer Henry Mancini
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 2 July 1986
Release date
2 July 1986 Russia 0+
26 December 1986 Australia
25 December 1986 Brazil
5 December 1986 Denmark
19 December 1986 Finland K-7
26 November 1986 France
4 December 1986 Germany
10 October 1986 Great Britain
28 November 1986 Hungary 6
10 October 1986 Ireland
18 September 1987 Italy
2 July 1986 Kazakhstan
4 December 1986 Netherlands
1 December 1986 Spain
28 November 1986 Sweden
13 August 1988 Switzerland 12
14 February 1992 USA
2 July 1986 Ukraine
MPAA G
Budget $14,000,000
Worldwide Gross $38,625,550
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Silver Screen Partners II, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Also known as
The Great Mouse Detective, Policías y ratones, Великий мышиный сыщик, Basil, der große Mäusedetektiv, Basil, the Great Mouse Detective, Mesterdetektiven Basil Mus, Veliki mišji detektiv, As Peripécias de um Ratinho Detetive, As Peripécias do Ratinho Detetive, Basil HaBalash HaGadol, Basil hiiri: Mestarietsivä, Basil l'investigatopo, Basil of Baker Street, Basil, a híres egérdetektív, Basil, détective privé, Bàsil, el ratolí detectiu, Basil, el ratón superdetective, Basil, le grand détective des souris, Böyük siçan detektivi, Buyuk sichqon detektivi, De Speurneuzen, Detektív Myšiak, Disneys Basil, der grosse Mäusedetektiv, Harpatkeotav Shel Super Balash, Karagah moosh-e bozorg, Mästerdetektiven Basil Mus, Meisterdetektiiv härra Hiir, Mestarietsivä Basil Hiiri, Muhteşem fare dedektif, O megalos Pontiko-Detective, O Ratinho Detetive, Olivia's Great Adventure, Rato Basílio, o Grande Mestre dos Detectives, Šaunusis peliukas detektyvas, Slavný Myší Detektiv, Thám Tử Chuột Vĩ Đại, The Adventures of the Great Mouse Detective, To megalo pontikolagoniko, Wielki mysi detektyw, Ο μεγάλος ποντικο-ντετέκτιβ, Базил, великият мишок детектив, Великий мишачий детектив, Ұлы тышқан тергеушісі, オリビアちゃんの大冒険, 妙妙探

Cartoon rating

7.2
Rate 13 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 

Quotes

[last lines]
Dr. Dawson [voice over] From that time on, Basil and I were a close team. We had many cases together, but I'll always look back on that first with the most fondness; my introduction to Basil of Baker Street, the great mouse detective.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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