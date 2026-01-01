Menu
Kinoafisha Films Three Crowns of the Sailor

Three Crowns of the Sailor

Les trois couronnes du matelot 18+
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 23 April 1983
Production Films A2, Institut National de l'Audiovisuel (INA)
Also known as
Les trois couronnes du matelot, Three Crowns of the Sailor, As Três Coroas do Marinheiro, Las tres coronas del marinero, Le tre corone del marinaio, Matrosens tre kronor, Trzy korony marynarza, Οι τρεις κορώνες του ναύτη, Три кроны для моряка, Трите крони на моряка
Director
Raul Ruiz
Cast
Jean-Bernard Guillard
Philippe Deplanche
Jean Badin
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
Quotes
L'étudiant On the night of July 25, 1958 I killed Ladislaw Zukarevitch, antique dealer, my mentor, my master in the art of polishing diamonds, my tutor at Warsaw Theological School. I got nothing out of this crime except the ring he offered me many times; several hundred marks; a collection of old coins, of no value; and a long letter where he advised me to leave the country.
