ProductionFilms A2, Institut National de l'Audiovisuel (INA)
Also known as
Les trois couronnes du matelot, Three Crowns of the Sailor, As Três Coroas do Marinheiro, Las tres coronas del marinero, Le tre corone del marinaio, Matrosens tre kronor, Trzy korony marynarza, Οι τρεις κορώνες του ναύτη, Три кроны для моряка, Трите крони на моряка
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
Quotes
L'étudiantOn the night of July 25, 1958 I killed Ladislaw Zukarevitch, antique dealer, my mentor, my master in the art of polishing diamonds, my tutor at Warsaw Theological School. I got nothing out of this crime except the ring he offered me many times; several hundred marks; a collection of old coins, of no value; and a long letter where he advised me to leave the country.