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Poster of Le Battant
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Le Battant
6.9

Le Battant

, 1983
Battant, Le
France / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of Le Battant
6.9

Cast

Alain Delon
Alain Delon
Jacques Darnay
Anne Parillaud
Nathalie
François Perrier
François Perrier
Gino Ruggieri
Pierre Mondy
Rouxel
Andréa Ferréol
Andréa Ferréol
Sylviane Chabry
Marie-Christine Descouard
Clarisse
Michel Beaune
Pierre Mignot
Gérard Hérold
Sauvat
Jean-François Garreaud
Pradier
Richard Anconina
Samatan
Director Robin Davis, Alain Delon
Writer André Caroff, Alain Delon, Christopher Frank
Composer Christian Dorisse
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 1983
Online premiere 14 August 2026
World premiere 2 February 1983
Release date
2 February 1983 France
15 April 1983 Germany
28 April 1988 Hungary
26 August 1983 Italy
19 January 1984 Netherlands
29 June 1984 Norway
4 October 1984 Portugal
1 October 1983 Turkey
Production Adel Productions, T. Films
Also known as
Le battant, Bojovník, A bumeráng, A kíméletlen, Borac, Braccato, Cerco de muerte, Der Kämpfer, Dopiąć celu, Gizli silah, Heta Juveler, Hete diamanter, Ice, Kovotojas, Niepokonany, O Lutador, Reuşita, Rváč, Só Contra Todos, The Cache, The Fighter, Uderzenie, Ο μαχητής, Неприборканий, Неукротимият, Неукротимый

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Le Battant
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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