Poster of The Karate Kid, Part III
Poster of The Karate Kid, Part III
5.3 IMDb Rating: 5.4
Kinoafisha Films The Karate Kid, Part III

The Karate Kid, Part III

The Karate Kid Part III 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 16 June 1989
Release date
17 August 1989 Australia
6 July 1989 Brazil
16 June 1989 France TP
20 July 1989 Germany
29 June 1989 Great Britain
24 May 1990 Hungary 12
4 August 1989 Ireland PG
24 August 1989 Italy
7 October 1989 Japan G
29 July 1989 Mexico
27 July 1989 Netherlands
19 July 1989 Norway
25 August 1989 Portugal
31 July 1989 Spain
16 June 1989 Sweden 15
29 June 1989 USA
MPAA PG
Budget $12,500,000
Worldwide Gross $38,956,288
Production Columbia Pictures, Jerry Weintraub Productions, Weintraub International Group
Also known as
The Karate Kid Part III, Karate Kid 3, Karate Kid III, El Karate Kid, parte III: el desafío final, Karate Kid III: El desafío final, Best Kid 3: Saigo no chousen, Besuto kiddo 3: Saigo no chousen, El Karate Kid, parte 3, El Karate Kid, parte 3: El desafío final, Karate berniukas. 3-ioji dalis, Karate Kid 3 - Die letzte Entscheidung, Karate Kid 3: O Desafio Final, Karaté kid III, Karate Kid III - Die letzte Entscheidung, Karate Kid III - La sfida finale, Karaté kid III - Le moment de vérité III, Karate Kid III - Man mot man, Karate Kid III: Die letzte Entscheidung, Karate kölyök 3., Momento da Verdade III, The Karate Kid, Part 3, Καράτε Κιντ 3, Карате Кид 3, Карате кид III, Малюк-каратист 3, Парень-каратист 3, ベスト・キッド3 最後の挑戦, 小子難纏3
Director
John G. Avildsen
John G. Avildsen
Cast
Ralph Macchio
Ralph Macchio
Pat Morita
Robyn Lively
Robyn Lively
Thomas Ian Griffith
5.3
Goofs

This is intended to be set one year after the events of the original Karate Kid. In the first film we see him turn 16 (Mr. Miyagi gives him a car for his birthday). So, a year later he would be 17, yet he is slated to go to university. Did Daniel finish secondary school early? Was he in an accelerated class? Also, if he's still under 18 (which is why he can defend his title in the "All Valley Under 18 Tournament"), how did he manage to sign a lease with the estate agent for the bonsai shop? Are people under 18 allowed to enter into legally binding contracts?

Quotes
Mr. Kesuke Miyagi Inside you same place you karate come from.
Daniel Larusso My karate comes from you.
Mr. Kesuke Miyagi Ah. Only root karate come from Miyagi. Just like bonsai choose own way grow because root strong, you choose own way do karate same reason.
Daniel Larusso I do it your way.
Mr. Kesuke Miyagi Hai. One day, you do own way.
Stills
