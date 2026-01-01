Film Reviews
|17 August 1989
|Australia
|6 July 1989
|Brazil
|16 June 1989
|France
|TP
|20 July 1989
|Germany
|29 June 1989
|Great Britain
|24 May 1990
|Hungary
|12
|4 August 1989
|Ireland
|PG
|24 August 1989
|Italy
|7 October 1989
|Japan
|G
|29 July 1989
|Mexico
|27 July 1989
|Netherlands
|19 July 1989
|Norway
|25 August 1989
|Portugal
|31 July 1989
|Spain
|16 June 1989
|Sweden
|15
|29 June 1989
|USA
This is intended to be set one year after the events of the original Karate Kid. In the first film we see him turn 16 (Mr. Miyagi gives him a car for his birthday). So, a year later he would be 17, yet he is slated to go to university. Did Daniel finish secondary school early? Was he in an accelerated class? Also, if he's still under 18 (which is why he can defend his title in the "All Valley Under 18 Tournament"), how did he manage to sign a lease with the estate agent for the bonsai shop? Are people under 18 allowed to enter into legally binding contracts?