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Poster of Shades of Fern
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Shades of Fern
6.9

Shades of Fern

, 1986
Stín kapradiny
Czechoslovakia / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Shades of Fern
6.9

Synopsis

Based on the only extensive prose work by the surrealist painter Josef Capek, Shades of Fern most resembles the philosophical fairy tales and fables of Josef’s older brother, the legendary Czech novelist and playwright Karel Capek. Two young poachers, more boys than men, kill a gamekeeper when they are caught illegally hunting. Panicked, they retreat into a forest that grows steadily more forbidding and deadly as their fear for the future—and guilt over their action—mounts. Loosely based on hundreds of oral folk tales and legends that haunt the woods of Czechoslovakia, Vlácil’s contemporary updating artistically underscores the relationship between man and nature, crime and punishment, isolation and society, and guilt and memory.

Cast

Marek Probosz
Ruda Aksamit
Zbigniew Suszynski
Václav Kala
Miroslav Machácek
beggar
Vladimír Hlavatý
Cepelka
Oldřich Velen
Tutelary
Vítezslav Jandák
Policeman
Marta Vancurová
Jana Švandová
Jiří Šmicer
Michal Pavlata
Frantisek Peterka
Father Aksamit
Josef Patocka
Elsner
Director František Vláčil
Writer František Vláčil, Jan Otcenásek, Vladimír Körner, Václav Nývlt
Composer Jirí Svoboda
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1986
World premiere 26 September 1985
Release date
1 January 1986 Czechoslovakia
Production Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Stín kapradiny, Shades of Fern, Bregnernes skygge, Cień paproci, Ormbunkars skuggor, The Shadow of the Ferns, Тень папоротника, The Shadow of Ferns

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 1 March 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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