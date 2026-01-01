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Poster of Forgive Me If I Die
8.6
Kinoafisha Films Forgive Me If I Die
8.6

Forgive Me If I Die

, 1989
Ölsäm... bagisla
USSR / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Forgive Me If I Die
8.6

Cast

Elena Kostina
Haci Ismayilov
Viktor Demetrash
Edik
Sadaya Mustafayeva
Yusifin anasi
Mukhtar Maniyev
Seyidrza
Fakhraddin Manafov
Yusif
Gülzar Qurbanova
Gülya
Nizami Musayev
Cavad
Niyazi Ahmadov
Nuriya Akhmedova
Zülfüqar Baratzada
Rasmi Dzhabrailov
Director Rasim Ojagov
Writer Rustam Ibragimbekov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 4 February 1990
Release date
4 February 1990 USSR
Production Azerbaijanfilm
Also known as
Ölsäm... bagisla, Храм воздуха, Олсям... багышла, Temple of Air

Film rating

8.6
Rate 10 votes
8.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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