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6.4
Kinoafisha
Films
Fanat
6.4
Fanat
, 1989
Fanat
USSR / Action / 18+
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6.4
Fanat
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Malish - karate fan in late Soviets try hard to beat his way to the top.
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Cast
Aleksey Serebryakov
Egor Larin ('Malysh')
Yury Gorobets
Antonych
Oleg Kantemirov
Oleg Ivanovich
Fyodor Sukhov
Grisha
Mariya Selyanskaya
Lyusya
Lyudmila Antonyuk
Veronika Andreyevna
Tatiana Lavrentieva
Yevgenya Nikolayevna Lapina
Mārtiņš Vilsons
Metr
Aleksandr Shmelev
Egor as child
Anatoly Slivnikov
Pasha
Director
Vladimir Feoktistov
,
Vladimir Feoktistov
Writer
Murat Dzhusoyty
,
Vladimir Feoktistov
,
Vladimir Feoktistov
,
Georgy Kotov
Composer
Artyom Artemev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
1989
World premiere
1 January 1989
Release date
5 May 1990
Russia
Production
Tor, Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Fanat, Фанат
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Updated 2 June 2025
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