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Poster of Fanat
6.4
Fanat - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Fanat
6.4

Fanat

, 1989
Fanat
USSR / Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Fanat
6.4
Fanat - Trailer
Fanat  Trailer

Synopsis

Malish - karate fan in late Soviets try hard to beat his way to the top.

Cast

Aleksey Serebryakov
Aleksey Serebryakov
Egor Larin ('Malysh')
Yury Gorobets
Yury Gorobets
Antonych
Oleg Kantemirov
Oleg Kantemirov
Oleg Ivanovich
Fyodor Sukhov
Fyodor Sukhov
Grisha
Mariya Selyanskaya
Mariya Selyanskaya
Lyusya
Lyudmila Antonyuk
Veronika Andreyevna
Tatiana Lavrentieva
Yevgenya Nikolayevna Lapina
Mārtiņš Vilsons
Metr
Aleksandr Shmelev
Egor as child
Anatoly Slivnikov
Anatoly Slivnikov
Pasha
Director Vladimir Feoktistov, Vladimir Feoktistov
Writer Murat Dzhusoyty, Vladimir Feoktistov, Vladimir Feoktistov, Georgy Kotov
Composer Artyom Artemev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 1989
World premiere 1 January 1989
Release date
5 May 1990 Russia
Production Tor, Odessa Film Studios
Also known as
Fanat, Фанат

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 2 June 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Fanat - Trailer
Fanat Trailer
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