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6.8
Kinoafisha
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Alye pogony
6.8
Alye pogony
, 1980
Alye pogony
USSR / Children's, Family, War / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.8
Cast
Aleksey Serebryakov
Vladimir Stankevich
Mikhail Kuznetsov
Afanasi Kochetkov
Leonid Bakshtayev
Anatoly Grachyov
Director
Oleg Goyda
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
3 hours 16 minutes
Production year
1980
World premiere
6 June 1979
Release date
6 June 1979
Russia
12+
10 October 1980
USA
Production
Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Alye pogony, Алые погоны
More
Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Showtimes
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