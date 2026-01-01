Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Alye pogony
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Alye pogony
6.8

Alye pogony

, 1980
Alye pogony
USSR / Children's, Family, War / 18+
Poster of Alye pogony
6.8

Cast

Aleksey Serebryakov
Aleksey Serebryakov
Vladimir Stankevich
Mikhail Kuznetsov
Mikhail Kuznetsov
Afanasi Kochetkov
Leonid Bakshtayev
Leonid Bakshtayev
Anatoly Grachyov
Anatoly Grachyov
Director Oleg Goyda
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 3 hours 16 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 6 June 1979
Release date
6 June 1979 Russia 12+
10 October 1980 USA
Production Dovzhenko Film Studios
Also known as
Alye pogony, Алые погоны

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
2026, Russia, Animation
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Mommy Down to the Ride
Mommy Down to the Ride
2026, Russia, Comedy
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Hokum
Hokum
2026, Ireland, Horror
Over Your Dead Body
Over Your Dead Body
2026, USA / Canada, Thriller, Action, Comedy
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more