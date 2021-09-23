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Poster of Liquid Sky
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Liquid Sky
5.9

Liquid Sky

, 1982
Liquid Sky
USA / Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Liquid Sky
5.9

Cast

Anne Carlisle
Jimmy
Paula Sheppard
Adrian
Bob Brady
Owen
Susan Doukas
Sylvia
Otto von Wernherr
Johann
Elaine C. Grove
Katherine
Stanley Knapp
Paul
Jack Adalist
Vincent
Lloyd Ziff
Lester
Harry Lum
Deliveryman
Director Slava Tsukerman
Writer Slava Tsukerman, Anne Carlisle, Nina V. Kerova
Composer Brenda I. Hutchinson, Clive Smith, Slava Tsukerman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 1 August 1982
Release date
15 April 1983 Russia 18+
1 August 1982 Canada
15 April 1983 Kazakhstan
6 October 1983 Netherlands
15 April 1983 USA
15 April 1983 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $500,000
Production Cinetron Productions, Z Films Inc.
Also known as
Liquid Sky, Cielo líquido, Liquid Sky: Cielo líquido, Valuva taivas, Ygros ouranos, Жидкое небо, Рідке небо, リキッドスカイ, リキッド・スカイ

Film rating

5.9
Rate 12 votes
6 IMDb
Updated 23 September 2021

Quotes

Margaret You wanted to know where I'm from? I'm from Connecticut, Mayflower stock. I was taught that my prince would come, and he would be a lawyer, and I would have his children. And on the weekends we would barbecue. And all the other princes and their princesses would come, and they would say, "Delicious, delicious." Oh, how boring.
[She turns off the light and begins applying fluorescent makeup]
Margaret So I was taught that I should come to New York, become an independent woman. And my prince would come, and he would be an agent, and he would get me a role, and I would make my living waiting on tables. I would wait - till thirty, till forty, till fifty. And I was taught that to be an actress, one should be fashionable, and to be fashionable is to be androgynous. And I am androgynous not less than David Bowie himself. And they call me beautiful, and I kill with my cunt. Isn't it fashionable? Come on, who's next? I'll take lessons. How to get into show business: be nice to your professor. Be nice to your agent. Be nice to your audience, be nice. How to be a woman: want them when I want you. How to be free and equal: fuck women instead of men, and you'll discover a whole kingdom of freedom. Men won't step on you anymore, women will. So come on, who's next? Who wants to teach me? Come on, teach me. Are you afraid? You're right, because they're all dead. All my teachers.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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