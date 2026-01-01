Menu
5.7 IMDb Rating: 4.6
Kinoafisha Films Johnny Be Good

Johnny Be Good

Johnny Be Good 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 22 March 1988
Release date
25 March 1988 Russia 12+
22 March 1988 Brazil
22 March 1988 Germany
25 March 1988 Kazakhstan
24 March 1988 USA
25 March 1988 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $22,000,000
Worldwide Gross $17,550,399
Production Zacharias-Buhai Productions, Orion Pictures
Also known as
Johnny Be Good, Johnny portate bien..., Toutes folles de lui, Джонни, будь хорошим, Bom dia Meninas, Giovani, svitati e vincenti, Johnny Bom de Transa, Johnny katse fronima, Johnny ole hea, Johnny Superstar, Johnny, a tökéletes, Johnny, bądź dobry, La grande promessa, Quarterback Sneak, Τζώννυ κάτσε φρόνιμα, Джонні, будь хорошим, ジョニー・ビー・グッド, 主力向前衝, 校園皇帝
Director
Bud S. Smith
Cast
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman
Anthony Michael Hall
Anthony Michael Hall
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Paul Gleason
Stiv Borden
5.7
4.6 IMDb
Quotes
Wayne Hisler Dear Lord, we pray that we may win this game today. We ask that you give us the strength and the courage to win our 2nd straight state championship. We ask Lord that nobody on our side is seriously injured. We know that we are the best team. We ask that you allow us to win this game. The Lord wants you to put your foot on their balls and believe in it, because that's what wins football games. Not jumping offsides like a bunch of wimps and faggots. Alright lift your heads boys, prayers over. I talked to God. I'm thru talking to God, now I'm talking to you. You're gonna be out there in front of your families, the student body, every girl you ever had a hard on for is gonna be out there today but you will not be going to no sock-hop tonight boys, you will not get no honey on your stinger if you don't go out there and bust your ass. Because this is it. This is the big one. I want you to taste it. I want you to smell it son. There's winners and there's nothing else. I don't give a shit what those pinkos over in Russia say. You want to be a loser you go live in Russia. I'm not a loser. I'm a winner. I'm an American. Who wants to be John Wayne? Who wants to grab a root and hang on? Who wants to get a mean on? Get a mean on son. Let me see you get a mean on son. Now who wants it? I want to know, who wants this? Who wants to get a mean on? Who wants it? Let's go!
