Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges
7.5

Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges

, 1988
Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges
West Germany / Documentary, War / 18+
Poster of Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges
7.5

Synopsis

Documentary examines the 'blind spot' of the evaluators of aerial footage of the IG Farben industrial plant taken by the Americans in 1944.

Cast

Harun Farocki
Self
Ulrike Grote
Narrator
Director Harun Farocki
Writer Harun Farocki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country West Germany
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 1988
World premiere 21 February 1989
Release date
21 February 1989 Russia 18+
21 February 1989 Germany
13 November 1991 USA
Production Harun Farocki Filmproduktion
Also known as
Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges, Images of the World and the Inscription of War, A világ képei és a háború lenyomata, Imagens do Mundo e Epitáfios da Guerra, Imagens do Mundo e Inscrições da Guerra, Images du monde et inscription de la guerre, Las imágenes del mundo y la inscripción de guerra, Obrazy świata i zapis wojny

Film rating

7.5
Rate 27 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1047 In the Documentary genre  25 In the War genre  48 In films of West Germany  2 In films of 1988  6
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Bilder der Welt und Inschrift des Krieges

Videogramme einer Revolution
Videogramme einer Revolution Documentary
1992, Germany
8.0
Sauerbruch Hutton Architekten Documentary
2013, Germany
6.0
How to Live in the German Federal Republic
How to Live in the German Federal Republic Documentary
1990, Germany
7.0
Pacifiction
Pacifiction Drama, Thriller
2022, Germany / Spain / France / Portugal
6.0
Yella
Yella Romantic, Drama, Thriller
2007, Germany
6.0
Class Relations
Class Relations Drama
1984, France / West Germany
6.0
Between Two Wars Drama
1978, West Germany
7.0
War at a Distance Documentary
2003, Germany
6.0
Still Life
Still Life Documentary
1997, Germany
7.0
Gefängnisbilder
Gefängnisbilder Documentary
2003, Germany
7.0
Etwas wird sichtbar Documentary
1981, West Germany
6.0
Ein Tag im Leben der Endverbraucher Documentary
1993, Germany
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more