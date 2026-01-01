[Rita is being nosy about Frank's marriage]

Dr. Frank Bryant We split up, Rita, because of poetry.

Rita You what?

Dr. Frank Bryant One day, my wife explained to me that, for the past fifteen years, my output as a poet had dealt entirely with the part of our lives in which we discovered each other.

Rita Are you a poet?

Dr. Frank Bryant Was. And so, to give me something new to write about, she left me. A very noble woman, my wife - she left me for the good of literature. And remarkably it worked.

Rita What, you wrote a lot of good stuff, did ya?