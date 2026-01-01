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Poster of Educating Rita
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Educating Rita
7.2

Educating Rita

, 1983
Educating Rita
Great Britain / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Educating Rita
7.2

Cast

Michael Caine
Michael Caine
Dr. Frank Bryant
Julie Walters
Julie Walters
Susan
Michael Williams
Brian
Malcolm Douglas
Denny
Maureen Lipman
Trish
Jeananne Crowley
Julia
Godfrey Quigley
Rita's Father
Dearbhla Molloy
Dearbhla Molloy
Elaine
Patrick Daly
Bursar
Kim Fortune
Collins
Director Lewis Gilbert
Writer Willy Russell
Composer David Hentschel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 1983
World premiere 16 June 1983
Release date
16 June 1983 Russia 16+
29 September 1983 Australia PG
8 February 1984 France
16 June 1983 Great Britain
9 February 1984 Greece
23 September 1983 Ireland 15
16 June 1983 Kazakhstan
13 October 1983 Netherlands
8 October 1983 Sweden 7
21 September 1983 USA
16 June 1983 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $14,648,076
Production Acorn Pictures
Also known as
Educating Rita, Educando a Rita, L'éducation de Rita, Rita will es endlich wissen, A Educação de Rita, Edukacja Rity, Ekpaidevontas ti Rita, Lærenemme Rita, O Despertar de Rita, Rita, Rita Rita, Rita többet akar, Szebb dalt énekelni, Timmarna med Rita, Tunnit Ritan kanssa, Vedozeljna Rita, Εκπαιδεύοντας τη Ρίτα, Воспитание Риты, Да образоваш Рита, リタと大学教授, 凡夫俗女

Film rating

7.2
Rate 14 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

[Rita is being nosy about Frank's marriage]
Dr. Frank Bryant We split up, Rita, because of poetry.
Rita You what?
Dr. Frank Bryant One day, my wife explained to me that, for the past fifteen years, my output as a poet had dealt entirely with the part of our lives in which we discovered each other.
Rita Are you a poet?
Dr. Frank Bryant Was. And so, to give me something new to write about, she left me. A very noble woman, my wife - she left me for the good of literature. And remarkably it worked.
Rita What, you wrote a lot of good stuff, did ya?
Dr. Frank Bryant No. I stopped writing altogether.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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