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Poster of Dance Dance
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Dance Dance
6.1

Dance Dance

, 1987
Dance Dance
India / Action, Drama, Musical / 18+
Poster of Dance Dance
6.1

Synopsis

Radha and Ramu are siblings. Their parents Shyam and Sita are singers. Once, Shyam and Sita go to perform in Jalpaiguri where Sita catches the eye of a rich and powerful man called A.M. Singh. He stops them in the mid way home, ills Shyam and rapes Sita. Radha and Ramu get the news that their parents are dead and become homeless. Years later, Radha and Ramu have achieved success and are popular singers now. Ramu falls in love with Janita and Radha gets married to Resham . But when Janita has to perform in Jalpaiguri she catches the eye of none other than A.M. Singh. Will history repeat itself, or can Ramu rescue Janita and his mother?

Cast

Mithun Chakraborty
Mithun Chakraborty
Ramu 'Romeo'
Smita Patil
Radha
Mandakini
Janita
Shakti Kapoor
Shakti Kapoor
Resham
Amrish Puri
Amrish Puri
Raja Bahadur A.M. Singh
Om Shivpuri
David Brown
Dalip Tahil
Dalip Tahil
Brijmohan 'Binju'
Geeta Kak
Mrs. Sangeeta Arora
Yunus Parvez
Producer
Chandrashekhar Vaidya
S.K. Arora
Director Babbar Subhash
Writer Babbar Subhash, Rahi Masoom Reza
Composer Bappi Lahiri
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 33 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 15 May 1987
Release date
15 May 1987 India
Worldwide Gross 912,000,000 INR
Production B. Subhash Movie Unit
Also known as
Dance Dance, Dançar é Viver, Dans, dans, dans, O'yna, o'yna, Tantsi tantsi, Танцуй, танцуй, Танцюй, танцюй, 超级舞星

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 3 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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