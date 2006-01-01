Telephone Operator
Operator. May I help you?
Alex Forrest
Operator, I've been trying to get 555-812-9212? The recording says its been disconnected.
Telephone Operator
Just a moment please.
[pause]
Telephone Operator
I'm sorry, the number's been changed to an unlisted number.
Alex Forrest
Operator, this is a real emergency .You need to give me that number.
Telephone Operator
I'm sorry. We're not allowed to give out that information.
Alex Forrest
Well, fuck you!
Telephone Operator
My place or yours?
[Alex slams phone]