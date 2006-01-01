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Poster of Fatal Attraction
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Fatal Attraction
6.8

Fatal Attraction

, 1987
Fatal Attraction
USA / Drama, Thriller, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Fatal Attraction
6.8

Synopsis

A married man's one-night stand comes back to haunt him when that lover begins to stalk him and his family.

Cast

Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas
Dan Gallagher
Glenn Close
Glenn Close
Alex Forrest
Anne Archer
Anne Archer
Beth Gallagher
Ellen Hamilton Latzen
Ellen Gallagher
Stuart Pankin
Jimmy
Ellen Foley
Hildy
Fred Gwynne
Arthur
Meg Mundy
Joan Rogerson
Tom Brennan
Howard Rogerson
Lois Smith
Martha
Director Adrian Lyne
Writer James Dearden
Composer Maurice Jarre
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 1987
Online premiere 1 January 2006
World premiere 11 September 1987
Release date
11 September 1987 Russia 16+
28 January 1988 Argentina
29 September 1987 Australia
22 May 2032 Austria 16
14 January 1988 Brazil 18
18 September 1987 Canada
21 January 1988 Colombia
19 February 1988 Denmark
29 January 1988 Finland
27 January 1988 France
4 February 1988 Germany
15 January 1988 Great Britain
6 February 1988 Greece
15 January 1988 Ireland
29 January 1988 Italy
27 February 1988 Japan R18+
11 September 1987 Kazakhstan
31 March 1988 Mexico
14 January 1988 Netherlands
19 February 1988 Norway
7 April 1988 Peru
4 March 1988 Philippines
30 December 1990 Poland 18
29 January 1988 Portugal
18 September 1987 Romania 18
10 September 1988 South Korea 18
29 January 1988 Spain
29 January 1988 Sweden 15
6 February 1988 Switzerland
26 March 1988 Taiwan
4 August 1989 Turkey
11 September 1987 USA
11 September 1987 Ukraine
10 March 1988 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $14,000,000
Worldwide Gross $320,145,693
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
Fatal Attraction, Atracción fatal, Eine verhängnisvolle Affäre, Farlig förbindelse, Liaison fatale, Affairs of the Heart, Atração Fatal, Atracção Fatal, Atracció fatal, Atracţie fatală, Attrazione fatale, Diversion, Farlig begjær, Farligt begær, Fatališkas potraukis, Fatalne zauroczenie, Kiken na Jôji, Kobna privlačnost, Öldüren Cazibe, Olethria shesi, Osudová príťažlivosť, Osudová přitažlivost, Sự Cuốn Hút Chết Người, Usodna privlacnost, Vaarallinen suhde, Végzetes vonzerő, Ολέθρια σχέση, Роковое влечение, Фатална привлачност, Фатално привличане, Фатальний потяг, फेटल अट्रैक्शन, 危険な情事, 孽緣, 致命吸引力, 致命的吸引力, 致命诱惑, Фатальне тяжіння, Usodna privlačnost, 위험한 정사

Film rating

6.8
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb

Quotes

Telephone Operator Operator. May I help you?
Alex Forrest Operator, I've been trying to get 555-812-9212? The recording says its been disconnected.
Telephone Operator Just a moment please.
[pause]
Telephone Operator I'm sorry, the number's been changed to an unlisted number.
Alex Forrest Operator, this is a real emergency .You need to give me that number.
Telephone Operator I'm sorry. We're not allowed to give out that information.
Alex Forrest Well, fuck you!
Telephone Operator My place or yours?
[Alex slams phone]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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