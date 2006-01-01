Telephone Operator Operator. May I help you?

Alex Forrest Operator, I've been trying to get 555-812-9212? The recording says its been disconnected.

Telephone Operator Just a moment please.

[pause]

Telephone Operator I'm sorry, the number's been changed to an unlisted number.

Alex Forrest Operator, this is a real emergency .You need to give me that number.

Telephone Operator I'm sorry. We're not allowed to give out that information.

Alex Forrest Well, fuck you!

Telephone Operator My place or yours?