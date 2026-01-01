Menu
Poster of Code Name: Emerald
Poster of Code Name: Emerald
5.9 IMDb Rating: 5.9
Kinoafisha Films Code Name: Emerald

Code Name: Emerald

Code Name: Emerald 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1985
World premiere 7 September 1985
Release date
27 September 1985 Russia 12+
27 September 1985 Kazakhstan
7 September 1985 USA
27 September 1985 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $561,548
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), NBC Productions, National Broadcasting Company (NBC)
Also known as
Code Name: Emerald, Az Overlord hadművelet, Codename: Emerald, Código: Esmeralda, Deep Cover, Emerald, Kodikos Emerald, Koodnimi Emerald, Kryptonim 'Szmaragd', Mot de passe: Émeraude, Nom de code: Émeraude, Nombre clave: Esmeralda, Nome in codice: Smeraldo, Nume de cod: Smarald, Operação Esmeralda, Peitenimi: Smaragdi, Šifra: Smaragd, Tajno ime: Smaragd, Κωδικός Emerald, Кодово име: Изумруд, Кодовое имя 'Изумруд'
Director
Jonathan Sanger
Cast
Ed Harris
Max von Sydow
Horst Buchholz
Helmut Berger
Cyrielle Claire
Quotes
Gus Lang We didn't tell them about the decoy run? You mean to tell me we never told Allied Command what we were doing?
Colonel Peters This was the one that we couldn't leak, not even to Allied Command.
Gus Lang Hell, Hitler doesn't even need an army with Allied Intelligence on the job!
Colonel Peters Well,there's a little bit more. Survivors reported that some of the men in the water were picked up by the Germans, and THAT'S why we're in this bloody Jeep driving out to bloody Devon, and we're going to pray every inch of the way that Himmler hasn't landed himself an Overlord; the boats that went down were crawling with them.
