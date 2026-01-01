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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
V nachale igry
6.1
V nachale igry
, 1981
V nachale igry
USSR / Sport, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Cast
Andrey Smolyakov
Vitya Kruglov - futbalist
Pyotr Velyaminov
Nikolay Selivanov - direktor futbolnogo kluba
Rimma Korostelyova
Nina - zhurnalist
Igor Yankovsky
Dima Selivanov
Olga Mashnaya
Katya Selivanova
Sofya Pavlova
Irina Selivanova
Lyudmila Ivanova
Klavdiya Kruglova
Vsevolod Platov
Starshiy trener
Yuriy Sarantsev
Mezentsev - trener
Inga Budkevich
Vrach komandy
Director
Yuri Mastyugin
Writer
Anatoly Stepanov
Composer
Bogdan Trotsyuk
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 6 minutes
Production year
1981
World premiere
12 January 1981
Release date
12 July 1981
USA
Production
Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
V nachale igry, В начале игры
More
Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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