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Poster of V nachale igry
6.1
Kinoafisha Films V nachale igry
6.1

V nachale igry

, 1981
V nachale igry
USSR / Sport, Drama / 18+
Poster of V nachale igry
6.1

Cast

Andrey Smolyakov
Andrey Smolyakov
Vitya Kruglov - futbalist
Pyotr Velyaminov
Pyotr Velyaminov
Nikolay Selivanov - direktor futbolnogo kluba
Rimma Korostelyova
Nina - zhurnalist
Igor Yankovsky
Igor Yankovsky
Dima Selivanov
Olga Mashnaya
Olga Mashnaya
Katya Selivanova
Sofya Pavlova
Irina Selivanova
Lyudmila Ivanova
Lyudmila Ivanova
Klavdiya Kruglova
Vsevolod Platov
Starshiy trener
Yuriy Sarantsev
Yuriy Sarantsev
Mezentsev - trener
Inga Budkevich
Vrach komandy
Director Yuri Mastyugin
Writer Anatoly Stepanov
Composer Bogdan Trotsyuk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 12 January 1981
Release date
12 July 1981 USA
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
V nachale igry, В начале игры

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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