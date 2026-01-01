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Poster of Mister Perrichon's Trip
5.8
Kinoafisha Films Mister Perrichon's Trip
5.8

Mister Perrichon's Trip

, 1987
Puteshestviye gospodina Perrishona
USSR / Comedy, Musical / 18+
Poster of Mister Perrichon's Trip
5.8

Synopsis

Monsieur Perrichon, a rich coachbuilder by profession, is an honest but vain member of the bourgeoisie who decides to take a pleasure trip in the company of his wife Caroline and his daughter Henrietta. The family, deciding on a train journey to the Swiss Alps, arrive at Gare de Lyon in Paris where they happen upon two young suitors, both with the same goal of marrying Henrietta. Over the course of the journey, the two men are involved in an honorable but fierce struggle for the young lady's hand in marriage.

Cast

Oleg Tabakov
Oleg Tabakov
Monsieur Perrichon
Valentin Gaft
Valentin Gaft
mayor Mathieu
Tatyana Vasileva
Tatyana Vasileva
Madame Perrichon
Tatyana Dogileva
Tatyana Dogileva
Anita Mathieu
Igor Sklyar
Igor Sklyar
Daniel Savary
Marina Zudina
Marina Zudina
Henrietta Perrichon
Mikhail Zonnenshtral
Armand Desroches
Aleksandr Filippenko
Aleksandr Filippenko
Immental
Yekaterina Vasilyeva
Yekaterina Vasilyeva
Madame Dupree
Avangard Leontiev
Avangard Leontiev
Jean
Director Margarita Mikaelyan
Writer Vladimir Valutsky, Margarita Mikaelyan, Eugène Labiche
Composer David Tukhmanov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 1987
World premiere 30 August 1990
Production Mosfilm, Gosteleradio USSR
Also known as
Puteshestviye gospodina Perrishona, Путешествие мсье Перришона, Mister Perrichon's Trip, Puteshestviye Msye Perrishona

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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