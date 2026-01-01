Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Twenty Six Days from the Life of Dostoyevsky
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Twenty Six Days from the Life of Dostoyevsky
7.3

Twenty Six Days from the Life of Dostoyevsky

, 1980
Dvadtsat shest dney iz zhizni Dostoevskogo
USSR / Romantic, History, Biography / 18+
Poster of Twenty Six Days from the Life of Dostoyevsky
7.3

Cast

Anatoly Solonitsyn
Anatoly Solonitsyn
Fyodor Mikhaylovich Dostoyevskiy
Evgeniya Simonova
Evgeniya Simonova
Anna Grigoryevna Snitkina
Ewa Szykulska
Ewa Szykulska
Appolinariya Suslova
Mykola Denysov
Misha - zhenikh Anny
Yuriy Katin-Yartsev
Yuriy Katin-Yartsev
Kontorskiy sluzhashchiy
Evgeny Dvorzhetsky
Pasha Isayev
Tatyana Babanina
Feodosiya
Oleg Chayka
Kopytin - student
Valeriy Klimov
Yuri Komarov
Stolonachalnik
Director Aleksandr Zarkhi
Writer Vladimir Vaynshtok, Pavel Finn
Composer Irakli Gabeli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 1980
World premiere 2 February 1981
Release date
2 February 1981 Russia
Production Mosfilm, Vtoroe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Dvadtsat shest dney iz zhizni Dostoevskogo, Twenty Six Days from the Life of Dostoyevsky, 26 días en la vida de Dostoyevsky, 26 dage i Dostojevskis liv, 26 Dias da Vida de Dostoievski, 26 días en la vida de Dostoyevski, 26 Dias na Vida de Dostoievski, 26 dni z życia Dostojewskiego, 26 meres apo ti zoi tou Dostoyevsky, 26 päivää Dostojevskin elämästä, 26 Tage aus dem Leben Dostojewskis, Dostoyevski'nin Yaşamında 26 Gün, Huszonhat nap Dosztojevszkij életéből, Vingt-six jours de la vie de Dostoïevski, Двадцать шесть дней из жизни Достоевского, ستة وعشرون يومًا من حياة دوستويفسكي

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Twenty Six Days from the Life of Dostoyevsky

Dostoevskiy
Dostoevskiy Biography, Drama
2011, Russia
7.0
The Sacrifice
The Sacrifice Drama
1986, Sweden / France
7.0
A Few Days from the Life of I.I. Oblomov
A Few Days from the Life of I.I. Oblomov Drama
1979, USSR
7.0
The Devil Probably
The Devil Probably Drama
1977, France
7.0
The Ascent
The Ascent War, Drama, History
1976, USSR
8.0
Solaris
Solaris Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi, Romantic
1972, USSR
7.0
Andrei Rublev
Andrei Rublev History, Drama
1966, USSR
7.0
Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors
Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors Drama
1964, USSR
7.0
Katok i skripka
Katok i skripka Short
1961, USSR
7.0
The Cousins
The Cousins Drama
1959, France
7.0
Diary of a Country Priest
Diary of a Country Priest Drama
1950, France
7.0
Scenes from Life of People on Leave
Scenes from Life of People on Leave Romantic, Drama
1980, USSR
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Hungry
Hungry
2026, Great Britain, Thriller
Trassa «More — more»
Trassa «More — more»
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more