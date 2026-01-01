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Poster of The Falcon and the Snowman
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Falcon and the Snowman
6.8

The Falcon and the Snowman

, 1984
The Falcon and the Snowman
USA, Great Britain / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Falcon and the Snowman
6.8

Synopsis

The true story of a disillusioned military contractor employee and his drug pusher childhood friend who became walk-in spies for the Soviet Union.

Cast

Timothy Hutton
Timothy Hutton
Christopher Boyce
Sean Penn
Sean Penn
Daulton Lee
Pat Hingle
Mr. Charlie Boyce
Joyce Van Patten
Mrs. Boyce
Robert Reid
Boyce Child
Rob Newell
Boyce Child
Karen West
Boyce Child
Art Camacho
Art Camacho
Boyce Child
Annie Kozuch
Boyce Child
Richard A. Dysart
Dr. Lee
Director John Schlesinger
Writer Steven Zaillian, Robert Lindsey
Composer Lyle Mays, Pat Metheny
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 11 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 25 January 1985
Release date
8 February 1985 Russia 16+
6 June 1985 Australia M
10 April 1985 France
12 September 1985 Germany
27 September 1985 Ireland 16
8 February 1985 Kazakhstan
2 May 1985 Netherlands
25 January 1985 USA
8 February 1985 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $12,000,000
Worldwide Gross $17,130,087
Production Hemdale, Estudios Churubusco Azteca S.A.
Also known as
The Falcon and the Snowman, La traición del halcón, Le jeu du faucon, The Falcon & the Snowman, A Traição do Falcão, Der Falke und der Schneemann, El juego del halcón, Falcon & the Snowman, Falcon and the Snowman, Falken och snömannen, Falken og snemanden, Genç Casuslar, Haukka ja lumimies, Il gioco del falco, Kodenavn: Falken, O Jogo do Falcão, Şoimul şi omul de zăpadă, Soko i Sneško Belić, Sokół i koka, Sólyom és a nepper, Spionii, To geraki kai o hionanthropos, Το γεράκι κι ο χιονάνθρωπος, Το γεράκι των κατασκόπων, Агенты Сокол и Снеговик, Сокіл і Сніговик, Соколът и Снежният човек, コードネームはファルコン, 叛國少年, Le Falcon et le bonhomme de neige

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb

Quotes

[explaining why he didn't express his unhappiness with the CIA in a more acceptable manner]
Christopher Boyce It wouldn't have made a difference. I freely chose my response to this absurd world. If given the opportunity, I would have been more vigorous.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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