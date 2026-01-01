ProductionHemdale, Estudios Churubusco Azteca S.A.
Also known as
The Falcon and the Snowman, La traición del halcón, Le jeu du faucon, The Falcon & the Snowman, A Traição do Falcão, Der Falke und der Schneemann, El juego del halcón, Falcon & the Snowman, Falcon and the Snowman, Falken och snömannen, Falken og snemanden, Genç Casuslar, Haukka ja lumimies, Il gioco del falco, Kodenavn: Falken, O Jogo do Falcão, Şoimul şi omul de zăpadă, Soko i Sneško Belić, Sokół i koka, Sólyom és a nepper, Spionii, To geraki kai o hionanthropos, Το γεράκι κι ο χιονάνθρωπος, Το γεράκι των κατασκόπων, Агенты Сокол и Снеговик, Сокіл і Сніговик, Соколът и Снежният човек, コードネームはファルコン, 叛國少年, Le Falcon et le bonhomme de neige
Film rating
6.8
Rate10 votes
6.8IMDb
Stills
Quotes
[explaining why he didn't express his unhappiness with the CIA in a more acceptable manner]
Christopher BoyceIt wouldn't have made a difference. I freely chose my response to this absurd world. If given the opportunity, I would have been more vigorous.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.