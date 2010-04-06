Cast
Pawel Witczak
Bogus, Irena's Son
Danuta Balicka
Wladek's wife
Bozena Baranowska
Teacher
Lucja Burzynska
Woman at a school meeting
Danuta Gallert
Aunt's neighbor
Jerzy Kozlowski
Head of security at the Embassy
Cast and Crew
Composer
Jan Kanty Pawluskiewicz
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
1981
World premiere
31 December 1981
Production
Telewizja Polska (TVP), Zespól Filmowy "X"
Also known as
Kobieta samotna, A Lonely Woman, A Woman Alone, Eine alleinstehende Frau, En ensam kvinna, Magányos nő, Uma Mulher Solteira, Une femme seule, Vieniša moteris, Одинокая женщина