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Poster of Kobieta samotna
7.1
Kobieta samotna - Clip
Kinoafisha Films Kobieta samotna
7.1

Kobieta samotna

, 1981
Kobieta samotna
Poland / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Kobieta samotna
7.1
Kobieta samotna - Clip
Kobieta samotna  Clip

Cast

Maria Chwalibóg
Irena Misiak
Boguslaw Linda
Boguslaw Linda
Jacek Grochala
Henryk Hunko
Man at a school meeting
Pawel Witczak
Bogus, Irena's Son
Danuta Balicka
Wladek's wife
Bozena Baranowska
Teacher
Lucja Burzynska
Woman at a school meeting
Danuta Gallert
Aunt's neighbor
Maciej Karpinski
Ryszard Kotys
Irena's Cousin, Bogus's Godfather
Jerzy Kozlowski
Head of security at the Embassy
Director Agnieszka Holland
Writer Agnieszka Holland, Maciej Karpinski
Composer Jan Kanty Pawluskiewicz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 31 December 1981
Production Telewizja Polska (TVP), Zespól Filmowy "X"
Also known as
Kobieta samotna, A Lonely Woman, A Woman Alone, Eine alleinstehende Frau, En ensam kvinna, Magányos nő, Uma Mulher Solteira, Une femme seule, Vieniša moteris, Одинокая женщина

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Kobieta samotna - Clip
Kobieta samotna Clip
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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