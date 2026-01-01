Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
2 hours 16 minutes
Production year
1984
World premiere
6 June 1984
Release date
|6 June 1984
|Russia
|
|12+
|7 September 1985
|Canada
|
|
|13 December 1985
|Germany
|
|
|18 September 1984
|USA
|
|
|6 June 1984
|USSR
|
|
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Zhestokiy romans, A Cruel Romance, Жестокий романс, Eine bittere Romanze, Eine Wolga-Romanze, Fata fără zestre, Gorzki romans, Julma Romanssi, Kegyetlen románc, Romance cruelle, Surova romansa, Un romance cruel, Un romance despiadado, Žiaurus romansas, Жесток романс, Жорстокий романс, 持参金のない娘, 残酷的罗曼史, 没有陪嫁的新娘, Amansız romans, Krutá Romance, Жорсткі раманс