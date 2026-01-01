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Poster of A Cruel Romance
7.9
Kinoafisha Films A Cruel Romance
7.9

A Cruel Romance

, 1984
Zhestokiy romans
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of A Cruel Romance
7.9

Cast

Alisa Freindlich
Alisa Freindlich
Ogudalova
Larisa Guzeeva
Larisa Guzeeva
Larisa
Nikita Mikhalkov
Nikita Mikhalkov
Paratov
Andrey Myagkov
Andrey Myagkov
Karandyshev
Aleksei Petrenko
Aleksei Petrenko
Knurov
Viktor Proskurin
Viktor Proskurin
Vozhevatov
Georgi Burkov
Georgi Burkov
Robinzon
Tatyana Pankova
Efrosinya Potapovna
Boryslav Brondukov
Boryslav Brondukov
Ivan
Aleksandr Pyatkov
Gavrilo
Yuriy Sarantsev
Yuriy Sarantsev
Olga Volkova
Olga Volkova
Director Eldar Ryazanov
Writer Aleksandr Ostrovskiy, Eldar Ryazanov
Composer Andrei Petrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 16 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 6 June 1984
Release date
6 June 1984 Russia 12+
7 September 1985 Canada
13 December 1985 Germany
18 September 1984 USA
6 June 1984 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Zhestokiy romans, A Cruel Romance, Жестокий романс, Eine bittere Romanze, Eine Wolga-Romanze, Fata fără zestre, Gorzki romans, Julma Romanssi, Kegyetlen románc, Romance cruelle, Surova romansa, Un romance cruel, Un romance despiadado, Žiaurus romansas, Жесток романс, Жорстокий романс, 持参金のない娘, 残酷的罗曼史, 没有陪嫁的新娘, Amansız romans, Krutá Romance, Жорсткі раманс

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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