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Poster of They All Laughed
6.3
Kinoafisha Films They All Laughed
6.3

They All Laughed

, 1981
They All Laughed
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of They All Laughed
6.3

Synopsis

A mad cap private-eye caper about a team of detectives who are following, and are being followed by, a group of beautiful women.

Cast

Audrey Hepburn
Audrey Hepburn
Angela Niotes
Ben Gazzara
Ben Gazzara
John Russo
Patti Hansen
Sam (Deborah Wilson)
John Ritter
Charles Rutledge
Dorothy Stratten
Dolores Martin
Blaine Novak
Arthur Brodsky
Linda MacEwen
Amy Lester
George Morfogen
Leon Leondopolous
Colleen Camp
Colleen Camp
Christy Miller
Sean Hepburn Ferrer
Jose
Director Peter Bogdanovich
Writer Blaine Novak, Peter Bogdanovich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 1981
World premiere 14 August 1981
Release date
14 August 1981 Russia 12+
1 January 1982 Brazil
5 March 1982 Germany
14 August 1981 Kazakhstan
17 December 1982 Portugal
20 November 1981 USA
14 August 1981 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $8,600,000
Production Moon Pictures, Time Life Films
Also known as
They All Laughed, Todos rieron, ...e tutti risero, ...och så levde dom lyckliga..., Dan kad su se svi smijali, Dan kada su se svi smejali, És mindenki nevetett, Et tout le monde riait..., Etsivät vauhdissa, Hepsi Güldüler, Muito Riso e Muita Alegria, Nuestros amores tramposos, Olhares Indiscretos, Oni wszyscy się śmiali, Peter Bogdanovich's They All Laughed, Romance em Nova Iorque, Romance em Nova York, Sie haben alle gelacht, Śmiechu warte, They All Laughed..., Un romance en Nueva York, Ήταν όλοι χαμογελαστοί, Όλοι έσκασαν στα γέλια, Все они смеялись, Всички се смяха, ニューヨークの恋人たち, Et tout le monde riait

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Christy Miller People Magazine called for an interview! I'll give y'all a plug. Great in the sack, honey; but lousy detectives. Couldn't follow an elephant up Fifth. Girls slip through their fingers like sand.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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