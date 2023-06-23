ProductionPanorama Film A/S, Nordisk Film, Det Danske Filminstitut
Also known as
Babettes gæstebud, Babette's Feast, Babettes Fest, El festín de Babette, La fiesta de Babette, A Festa de Babette, Babettina hostina, Le festin de Babette, 芭比的盛宴, Babetes puota, Babetina gozba, Babette lakomája, Babette'i pidusöök, Babette's feest, Babettes gästabud, Babettes gjestebud, Babettina gozba, Babetto no Bansan kai, Bữa Tiệc của Babette, Festinul Babettei, I giorti tis Bampet, Il pranzo di Babette, Karen Blixen's Babettes gæstebud, Ranskalainen illallinen, Uczta Babette, Η γιορτή της Μπαμπέτ, Бенкет Бабетти, Пир Бабетты, Угощението на Бабет, バベットの晩餐会, バべットの晚餐会, 芭贝特的盛宴, 바베트의 만찬
Film rating
7.8
Rate10 votes
7.7IMDb
Updated 23 June 2023
Stills
Quotes
Martine[after learning Babette spent 10,000 francs on the dinner]Now you'll be poor for the rest of your life.
BabetteAn artist is never poor.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.