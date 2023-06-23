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Poster of Babette's Feast
7.8
Kinoafisha Films Babette's Feast
7.8

Babette's Feast

, 1987
Babettes gæstebud
Denmark / Drama / 18+
Poster of Babette's Feast
7.8

Synopsis

A French housekeeper with a mysterious past brings quiet revolution in the form of one exquisite meal to a circle of starkly pious villagers in late 19th century Denmark.

Cast

Stéphane Audran
Babette Hersant
Birgitte Federspiel
Martine
Jarl Kulle
Löwenhielm's Father
Bodil Kjer
Filippa
Bibi Andersson
Bibi Andersson
Swedish Lady-in-Waiting
Jean-Philippe Lafont
Achille Papin
Ghita Nørby
Ghita Nørby
Narrator
Asta Esper Hagen Andersen
Anna
Thomas Antoni
Swedish Lieutenant
Gert Bastian
Poor Man
Director Gabriel Axel
Writer Gabriel Axel, Karen Blixen
Composer Per Nørgaard
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 1987
Online premiere 18 November 2021
World premiere 16 May 1987
Release date
28 August 1987 Denmark A
18 October 1987 France
8 December 1988 Germany 6
12 November 2012 Great Britain U
26 August 1988 Ireland G
21 April 1988 Italy
18 February 1989 Japan PG12
11 August 1987 Norway 12
1 June 1996 South Korea All
16 November 2012 Spain
12 April 2019 Sweden 7
4 March 1988 USA G
Worldwide Gross $4,637,920
Production Panorama Film A/S, Nordisk Film, Det Danske Filminstitut
Also known as
Babettes gæstebud, Babette's Feast, Babettes Fest, El festín de Babette, La fiesta de Babette, A Festa de Babette, Babettina hostina, Le festin de Babette, 芭比的盛宴, Babetes puota, Babetina gozba, Babette lakomája, Babette'i pidusöök, Babette's feest, Babettes gästabud, Babettes gjestebud, Babettina gozba, Babetto no Bansan kai, Bữa Tiệc của Babette, Festinul Babettei, I giorti tis Bampet, Il pranzo di Babette, Karen Blixen's Babettes gæstebud, Ranskalainen illallinen, Uczta Babette, Η γιορτή της Μπαμπέτ, Бенкет Бабетти, Пир Бабетты, Угощението на Бабет, バベットの晩餐会, バべットの晚餐会, 芭贝特的盛宴, 바베트의 만찬

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Updated 23 June 2023

Quotes

Martine [after learning Babette spent 10,000 francs on the dinner] Now you'll be poor for the rest of your life.
Babette An artist is never poor.
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