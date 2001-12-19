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Poster of Alamo Bay
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Alamo Bay
6.1

Alamo Bay

, 1985
Alamo Bay
USA / Action, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Alamo Bay
6.1

Synopsis

A despondent Vietnam veteran in danger of losing his livelihood is pushed to the edge when he sees Vietnamese immigrants moving into the fishing industry in a Texas bay town.

Cast

Amy Madigan
Amy Madigan
Ed Harris
Ed Harris
Ho Nguyen
Donald Moffat
Rudy Young
Cynthia Carle
Director Louis Malle
Writer Alice Arlen
Composer Ry Cooder
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1985
Online premiere 19 December 2001
World premiere 3 April 1985
Release date
3 April 1985 Russia 18+
3 April 1985 Kazakhstan
3 April 1985 USA
3 April 1985 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $5,000,000
Production Tri-Star Pictures, Delphi IV Productions
Also known as
Alamo Bay, A Baía do Ódio, La Bahia del odio, La bahía del odio, Alamo Bay (La bahía del odio), Port Alamo, Zatoka Alamo, Залив Аламо, アラモベイ, 絕地毀滅戰

Film rating

6.1
Rate 15 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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