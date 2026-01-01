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6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Staraya plastinka
6.9
Staraya plastinka
, 1982
Staraya plastinka
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
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Similar
6.9
Cast
Leonid Utyosov
Songs Performer
Edith Utyosova
Songs Performer
Director
Vyacheslav Kotyonochkin
Writer
Vyacheslav Kotyonochkin
,
Irina Kryakova
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
15 minutes
Production year
1982
World premiere
9 March 1982
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Staraya plastinka, The Old Record, Старая пластинка, Vana heliplaat
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Cartoon rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.9
IMDb
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Best Animated Films
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