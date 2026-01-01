Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Staraya plastinka
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Staraya plastinka
6.9

Staraya plastinka

, 1982
Staraya plastinka
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Staraya plastinka
6.9

Cast

Leonid Utyosov
Songs Performer
Edith Utyosova
Songs Performer
Director Vyacheslav Kotyonochkin
Writer Vyacheslav Kotyonochkin, Irina Kryakova
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 15 minutes
Production year 1982
World premiere 9 March 1982
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Staraya plastinka, The Old Record, Старая пластинка, Vana heliplaat

Cartoon rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Staraya plastinka

Black Rose Is an Emblem of Sorrow, Red Rose Is an Emblem of Love
Black Rose Is an Emblem of Sorrow, Red Rose Is an Emblem of Love Romantic
1989, USSR
7.0
Pomorskaya byl
Pomorskaya byl Animation
1987, USSR
7.0
Lermontov
Lermontov Drama, Biography
1986, USSR
6.0
Crazy Day of Engineer Barkasov
Crazy Day of Engineer Barkasov Comedy
1982, USSR
6.0
Zimnyaya skazka
Zimnyaya skazka Animation, Short
1981, USSR
7.0
Khalif-aist
Khalif-aist Children's
1981, USSR
7.0
Tryam! Zdravstvuite!
Tryam! Zdravstvuite! Animation, Short
1980, USSR
7.0
Zhil-byl nastroyshchik...
Zhil-byl nastroyshchik... Comedy
1979, USSR
6.0
Happy Go Lucky
Happy Go Lucky Comedy
1972, USSR
7.0
Falshivaya nota
Falshivaya nota Animation
1969, USSR
5.0
Kto poluchit priz
Kto poluchit priz Animation
1979, USSR
6.0
My Takie Mastera
My Takie Mastera Animation
1963, USSR
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more