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Poster of Pro Deda, Babu i Kurochku Ryabu
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Pro Deda, Babu i Kurochku Ryabu
6.1

Pro Deda, Babu i Kurochku Ryabu

, 1982
Pro Deda, Babu i Kurochku Ryabu
USSR / Animation / 18+
Poster of Pro Deda, Babu i Kurochku Ryabu
6.1

Cast

Aleksandr Davydov
Aleksandr Davydov
Director Aleksandr Davydov
Writer Roman Kachanov
Composer Nina Savicheva
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USSR
Runtime 8 minutes
Production year 1982
Production Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Pro Deda, Babu i Kurochku Ryabu, About Old Man, Old Woman and Hen Riaba, Про Деда, Бабу и Курочку Рябу

Cartoon rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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