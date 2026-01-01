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6.1
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Pro Deda, Babu i Kurochku Ryabu
6.1
Pro Deda, Babu i Kurochku Ryabu
, 1982
Pro Deda, Babu i Kurochku Ryabu
USSR / Animation / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.1
Cast
Aleksandr Davydov
Director
Aleksandr Davydov
Writer
Roman Kachanov
Composer
Nina Savicheva
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
8 minutes
Production year
1982
Production
Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Pro Deda, Babu i Kurochku Ryabu, About Old Man, Old Woman and Hen Riaba, Про Деда, Бабу и Курочку Рябу
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Cartoon rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Stills
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